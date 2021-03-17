New York state has delivered some good news on the COVID-19 front, lately.
The biggest news, of course, was the establishment of a mass vaccination center at SUNY Oneonta. The first shots are scheduled to be injected into arms at the Alumni Fieldhouse on Friday.
It’s welcome news to area residents who were facing trips to Binghamton, Utica or points even more distant to receive the coveted vaccine. It’ll be a big piece in the patchwork of vaccination outlets that already includes some pharmacies and clinics administered by local departments of health. It also meshes nicely with an increase in vaccine supply that means more people will soon be eligible and that, soon, everyone who wants to be protected from COVID-19 can be.
According to a media release, the site will operate seven days per week and administer up to 1,000 vaccine doses per day.
We also applaud the state’s decision to do the project in conjunction with the Bassett Healthcare Network, which will provide clinical staff at the new vaccination site. Bassett has the professional people and local knowledge to make the endeavor successful.
Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett, said, “This is a critical step forward for our region in the fight against COVID-19.”
He is right.
Bassett will deploy more than 30 clinical professionals to SUNY Oneonta per day, the release said. New York state and the National Guard will supplement daily staffing for administrative tasks like registration and patient navigation. Local county health departments will also support efforts with organizational assistance and patient transportation.
Kelly Rudd, Bassett’s director of pharmacy services, said, “The collaboration and support we’ve received is stunning. Employees across the network are lining up to be part of this incredible effort to prioritize the health of our family, friends, and neighbors.”
That is very nice to hear. Those people are to be commended for putting themselves forward to help stop the disease that has killed dozens and sickened hundreds in our region.
Those interested in availing themselves of the new opportunity should check their eligibility and, if they’re eligible, register for an appointment. A link to the state portal is available at www.bassett.org. Those without internet access can call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).
Of course, vaccines can only help if people have time to get them. The state did something about that, too.
Under a law passed by the legislature and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, employers in the state — public and private — must provide employees with up to four hours of paid time off per COVID-19 vaccination. The leave must be paid at the employee’s regular rate of pay and employers cannot require employees to use other available leave, such as sick leave or vacation time, before providing the vaccination leave.
We doubt most employers will balk at the requirement. A vaccinated employee is one who will not lose work time to COVID or spread the disease to others, potentially shutting a business down, altogether. It’s a small investment.
COVID-19 isn’t gone. Life isn’t going to return to normal right away. Some things will never be the same again. But, a year into the struggle, the ray of hope is getting brighter.
