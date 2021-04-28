The hesitancy of New Yorkers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is puzzling and dangerous.
We learned this week that only 31.9% of New Yorkers have now been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That leaves the state far shy of reaching the 85% target that some experts say is needed to bring about herd immunity, which would severely reduce the risks posed by the contagion.
We could look at it as a good start, but we’ve also seen that demand for vaccinations has dwindled. What had been intense demand for COVID-19 vaccinations has waned across upstate New York and available appointments are now plentiful.
All New Yorkers 16 years old and older are eligible to get the vaccine at no cost. The state’s mass vaccination centers are now taking walk-ins. We don’t even need an appointment.
“Unfortunately, due to cultural norms, social influences or political views, the long lines and wait lists we saw in January, February and March have led to recent short lines or appointments going unfilled,” Dr. Kevin Watkins, president of the New York State Association of County Health Officials, told us.
Much of that can be attributed to the politicization of the disease by many on the political right.
CBS News released a poll conducted between March 10 and 13 in which 33% of Republicans said they won’t get the vaccine when it becomes available to them, compared to 10% percent of Democrats.
Similarly, a recent poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist found that 47% of people who supported former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election said they won’t be vaccinated, compared to 10% of President Joe Biden’s supporters.
This, despite the fact that Trump, himself, got vaccinated before leaving office.
We’ve also noted that those who refuse vaccinations are among those who complain the most about government regulations aimed at slowing or containing the spread of the virus. They want to be able to do all the things they enjoy, but are unwilling to do their part to make those activities safe.
We all saw the spike in disease and death that followed the winter holidays, when people “just had to” get together. We’re just now getting back down to pre-holiday levels.
Let’s imagine what will happen when unvaccinated people flood into newly reopened restaurants, bars, stadiums and entertainment venues.
The ongoing threat could throw a wrench into expectations that the nation can return to a level of normalcy this summer after attempting to curb the spread since early last year.
Dr. Brian Castrucci, president of the de Beaumont Foundation and epidemiologist, a philanthropy, warned that keeping the message of vaccine safety and effectiveness is vital. That’s especially true in the face of deliberate misinformation spread by bad actors on social media.
“Misinformation will fill any silence that we leave,” Castrucci said. “The truth is a very narrow lane at the end of the day. Misinformation, you can drive a truck through.”
Polls suggest reaching herd immunity could be an uphill struggle, with those signaling they won’t get vaccinated or are hesitant to get the shots indicating they remain concerned about whether the vaccines were properly tested as well as about potential side effects, with recent news about blood clots linked to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine often cited.
The millions of people who have been safely vaccinated should be an effective counter to such concerns, but some remain resistant to that truth.
Castrucci said the vaccines were carefully reviewed by scientific panels, though those reviews were accelerated due to the health crisis. “We cut the red tape,” he said. “We didn’t cut corners.”
For life to return to normal, people need to embrace vaccines. Industry and government have done outstanding work in creating and distributing the key to stopping the pandemic. Individual responsibility needs to finish the job.
