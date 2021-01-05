Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to stop talking about fining hospitals for slow administration of COVID-19 vaccines, but he’s not wrong that they need to do a better job.
As CNHI State Reporter Joe Mahoney reported this week, Cuomo issued an ultimatum Monday, telling hospitals to use the vaccine doses issued to them within seven days or lose them. He also warned that hospitals that fail to expeditiously use the vaccine could face $100,000 state fines.
Fining hospitals is a terrible idea, governor. They have enough challenges.
But Cuomo’s stance of “constructive impatience” is fair, and it’s one we share. “I don’t want the vaccine in a refrigerator,” Cuomo said. “I want it in someone’s arm.”
We agree. And, if some hospitals are having trouble finding arms, the vaccines should go to places where they’ll be used.
“If one hospital isn’t performing, we can use other hospitals,” Cuomo told reporters during a Zoom conference. He added: “I do have a problem with the hospitals saying they’re going to participate, receiving a scarce vaccine and not administering it.”
Cuomo pointed to state Health Department data showing that only about 46% of the vaccine doses sent to New York hospitals have been used to inoculate front-line health care workers, in the first tier of groups to get the initial doses, based on federal guidance.
We do wonder about the information Cuomo is getting though, as he cited the second-worst performing hospital in the state as A.O. Fox Hospital’s Tri-Town Campus in Sidney, part of the Cooperstown-based Bassett Healthcare Network. Tri-Town had administered only 18% of its allotment as of Monday, the governor said.
We’d like some context. It seems unlikely to us that Tri-Town was issued much of a supply. It is a tiny part of the Bassett network, which includes much larger hospitals in Cooperstown and Oneonta, as well as hospitals in other area towns.
Bassett spokeswoman Karen Huxtable-Hooker, in response to CNHI inquiries, said Bassett is working with the Health Department in an effort to correct “discrepancies” in the state data. She said A.O. Fox, including the Tri-Town emergency department, has administered more than 29% of its vaccine allotment.
She said the hospital is continuing to provide vaccine inoculations for hospital employees and others in community priority groups after the state expanded the criteria to include all health care workers who come into contact with the public.
We don’t think 29% is anything to brag about, by the way, especially with expanded criteria.
Cuomo hinted at an expansion of vaccination venues. “Part of the state’s effort will be a special focus on poor communities,” he said, noting there are plans to set up “pop-up vaccination centers” while also utilizing churches and community centers. Maybe that would help.
If New York and other states accelerate their vaccination programs, it’s possible that members of the general public can be vaccinated in large numbers in April, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, told Newsday on Monday.
“I think by the time we get to April, we will be at that point where a normal man or woman who has no underlying condition and no reason to be at a high risk, can get vaccinated if they want to,” the newspaper quoted Fauci as saying.
We’d love to see that, but we’re not encouraged by the start.
“That has not been going as quickly as we would have liked,” Cuomo said.
We’ll echo that.
