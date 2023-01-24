It seems sometimes that the world has gone insane. Or at least that the U.S. has.
Just 24 days into the new year, there have been at least 39 mass shootings in this nation. It’s so common, these days, we think of it in the abstract. But let’s stop doing that. Let’s think about it. Really think about it. Twenty-four days. At least 39 mass shootings.
That doesn’t even count the single-death homicides.
In the deadliest shooting of 2023 — so far, anyway — 11 people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a dance studio as people celebrated the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park, California. The cleanup of that scene was hardly complete when we learned that another gunman killed at least seven people in Half Moon Bay, also in California, less than 400 miles away.
Early Sunday morning, at least 12 people were wounded after gunfire erupted in a Louisiana nightclub, according to authorities, who called it a “targeted attack.”
And, while we were all shaking our heads over those atrocities, another gunman murdered two people and injured another at a school in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Gun Violence Archive is a nonprofit organization that tracks such events. It defines a mass shooting as a single incident in which at least four people other than the shooter are shot.
At least 70 people have been killed and 167 wounded in mass shootings so far in 2023, according to the archive.
Seventy dead, 167 wounded within the first three weeks and three days of the nascent year.
Those are not just numbers. Those are people, either taken from their families and communities or suffering from wounds that should never have been inflicted.
What makes it all sadder is the realization that many of those with political power lack the will to do anything about it.
There have been repeated calls for tighter federal gun control measures, as state measures, including in California, face a Supreme Court that has blocked multiple restrictions, including the purchase of high-capacity magazines.
President Joe Biden spoke on the issue, but we expect he is as frustrated as was his former boss, President Barack Obama, who was visibly shaking and nearly in tears when Republicans in Congress failed to take action in the wake of the slaughter of first-graders at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut just over a decade ago.
“We know the scourge of gun violence across America requires stronger action,” Biden in a statement Tuesday. He noted bills introduced Monday by Senate Democrats, including a “federal Assault Weapons Ban and legislation that would raise the minimum purchase age for assault weapons to 21.”
“I once again urge both chambers of Congress to act quickly and deliver this Assault Weapons Ban to my desk, and take action to keep American communities, schools, workplaces, and homes safe,” he said.
Biden’s a realist. He knows the Republican-controlled House isn’t going to let that happen. But he has to try.
Those who would defend the proliferation of guns will blame factors such as mental illness for the burgeoning wave of gun violence, and they’re not wrong. But the disease is not individual. It is societal.
Another political leader summed up the situation Monday, showing how hard it is to keep up:
“At the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said. “Tragedy upon tragedy.”
A tragedy that is ballooning, with no sign it’s going to let up.
