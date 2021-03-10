On Tuesday, residents of many of our local villages will have a chance to exercise one of their most important rights as Americans — the right to vote.
But, you may be thinking, it seems we just had village elections a few months ago.
And your thinking is correct. It was about six months ago folks turned out to elect their village mayors and trustees. The mid-March 2020 elections were postponed six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So here we are again, six months later, looking at village elections in less than a week.
To make it even more confusing, not all villages have elections on Tuesday.
Some are held on different dates (for example, Deposit held its election last week, Oxford’s are in June and most Schoharie County villages vote in November).
Also not all villages have elections every year. Some villages vote each year, but what races are on the ballot vary. Some may only have trustees, others also have mayor and other elected village officials. And not all terms are the same. Some officials have two-year terms, others serve for four, and in a few places terms are three years for trustees and/or mayors.
So how do you know if your village has an election? Hopefully the candidates have made their candidacies known to the voters. If not, we’ll be running a list of races in the coming days.
We know, most village elections aren’t hotly contested races. More often than not there is one name on the ballot for each race. Occasionally, usually when a particular issue is facing a village, there are multiple names on each line. And even if the there is only one name on the ballot, others may mount a write-in campaign. And on the village level, a write-in is more likely to win than in larger races. In September, a write-in candidate beat the incumbent mayor in Unadilla by just a few votes.
Local elections are the perfect place to get started in politics. Party affiliation generally doesn’t matter. Local issues usually don’t follow strict party lines.
We encourage people to get involved in their local government. Attend board meetings. Advocate for issues important to you. Serve on local boards. Or even consider a run for village trustee, town board, county representative or even dog catcher (if that’s still a thing).
The more people get involved in their communities, the more issues can be addressed. It’s much more interesting to hear differing views from several candidates than voting for the single name on the ballot.
Contested races will also usually bring more voters to the polls. All too often we see turnout only in the double-digits in villages of hundreds of people.
We encourage all residents of our local villages to become informed on what races, if any, are taking place next week. Get to know the candidates. And go and vote, even if the races are uncontested. Voting shows you care about the future of your community. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m.
