Every day, scores of local men and women take time out of their day to help others, many times for people they don’t know, for nothing much more than a thank you.
They are our local volunteer firefighter and emergency services workers.
Quite often these are routine calls. EMS is called to a sick person who needs minor medical care and maybe a ride to the hospital. A car is disabled on the side of the road and volunteer firefighters are needed to provide traffic control.
But as we were reminded last week, these are people who are potentially putting their lives on the line to help save other people’s lives or property, and they don’t get paid to do it. Many of the local EMS squads are volunteers (although that number is shrinking) and almost all of the fire crews are as well.
On Wednesday, Feb. 25, a fire broke out in a garage in the town of Middlefield. Fire crews from Cooperstown, Middlefield, Cherry Valley and more responded.
Five firefighters were injured when a tank at the scene exploded, according to Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Michael Molloy.
“Right after that there was a big, huge fireball that just enveloped all the guys within seconds,” Molloy said.
The injured firefighters were James Tallman, Jon Roach and Scott Monington from the Cooperstown Fire Department; and John Sears and Ryan Smith of the Middlefield Fire Department.
Tallman, Sears and Smith were transported to the hospital and released by the following day. Roach and Monington were transferred to SUNY Upstate for treatment of smoke inhalation and burns. They were welcomed home to Cooperstown on Sunday with a parade of fire trucks.
GoFundMe pages for Roach, at https//bit.ly/3chMP7M, and Monington, at https://bit.ly/2Ilzaim, have been set up, and there are other benefits planned in the coming weeks.
While a fire like this is one of the most dramatic examples of lives being placed on the line, every time a volunteer goes on a call, something could happen. A simple traffic control situation could turn deadly if a driver isn’t paying attention. An EMS patient could turn violent.
Some people will dismiss the volunteers’ abilities, because they are “just” volunteers, implying they aren’t properly trained, or trained as well as the professionals. Many local EMS workers are also professionals and volunteer on their off hours. Others go through the same EMT or paramedic training and never get paid a cent.
To be an active volunteer firefighter, training, drills and health checks are required. They are trained on what needs to be done at a fire or accident scene, to a make it safe for them and the people they are trying to help.
Why do volunteers do it? There are many reasons. To give back to the community. To help others. To be part of a brotherhood. Because it is a family tradition.
Each person who volunteers has a reason to do what he or she does.
We must remember to show our support for them, whether it is with a donation, helping with a fundraiser, volunteering in a support role or even become a volunteer firefighter or EMS worker.
