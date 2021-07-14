President Joe Biden, in a speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday spoke out against voter suppression efforts underway in many states, calling for Republican legislators to stand up against those efforts and asking, “Have you no shame?”
Sorry, Joe. It seems the answer is no.
Republicans, stung by Donald Trump’s historic loss in the presidential election and the waves of young and minority voters who swept a pair of Democrats into the U.S. Senate from Georgia, have set out to make it harder for that to happen again.
It’s a desperate gambit, fighting the demographics that are increasingly against them to keep the minority rule they have enjoyed.
Democratic senators and the independents who caucus with them represent more than 41 million more Americans than their Republican colleagues do, and yet that body is evenly divided, Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote notwithstanding.
Trump never won the popular vote, but occupied our highest office for four years. George W. Bush was the choice of the majority of voters for just one of the two terms he served.
The electoral college and the means of choosing U.S. senators are enshrined in our constitution. They’re not going to change.
But the results will. The country is getting more diverse. Power is shifting and those who currently hold that power are pulling out all the stops to slow the inevitable.
Biden called on Congress to pass a bill — promoted by Democrats and opposed by Republicans — to change the election system. He also called for adoption of another bill that would restore key provisions under the 1965 Voting Rights Act that were neutralized by a 2013 Supreme Court decision. He said the Court‘s weakening of that landmark legislation put the burden on Congress to restore it to its “intended strength.”
“We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War,” Biden said. “Confederates, back then, never breached the Capitol as insurrectionists did on January the 6th. I’m not saying this to alarm you. I’m saying this because you should be alarmed.”
Biden’s right. The Jan. 6 insurrection, while clumsy and doomed to failure from the start, was a signal — a symptom of an attitude that it’s OK to use violence to take what democracy will not grant. An attitude, unfortunately, cultivated by Trump and some others in his party.
Some, we say, because there are plenty of Republicans who still believe in democracy. They just get shouted down by the fringe, afraid of repercussions if they stand up for what’s right.
The party’s treatment of Liz Cheney, the Wyoming Republican congresswoman who lost her leadership post in the GOP caucus, was a cautionary tale for those who would dare to tell the truth.
The goal of democracy should be for more people to vote, not fewer. And, yet, The Brennan Center for Justice reported 33 states have introduced, prefiled or carried over 165 restrictive bills this year.
It’s a dangerous trend and it needs to stop. Congress must pass the For the People Act to protect the voting rights of all Americans, even if they have to create a “carve-out” to the non-constitutional filibuster rule in the Senate to get it past the minority there.
As Biden accurately said Tuesday, “To me, this is simple. This is election subversion. It’s the most dangerous threat to voting and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history.”
Our democracy is at stake here.
