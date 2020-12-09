Elections should not be settled in courts, and some boards of elections in area counties need to do a better job of making sure they aren’t.
More than a month after voters cast their ballots in the 22nd Congressional District race between incumbent Rep. Anthony Brindisi and former Rep. Claudia Tenney, we still don’t know who won.
Part of that can be attributed to the fact that the contest is very close. At various times during the counting, each candidate has led by as few as a dozen votes.
More can be attributed to sloppy work by boards of elections, and a state Supreme Court judge told those boards, this week, to clean up their messes.
Brindisi, a Democrat, and Tenney, the Republican he defeated two years ago, remain at odds over about 1,500 disputed affidavit and absentee ballots and several dozen uncounted ballots found recently by Chenango County.
It’s rather embarrassing that, weeks after the election, dozens of ballots were found.
A string of recordkeeping problems has led to confusion over vote totals, too. The close race has featured counties sending in shifting and, at times, incomplete vote tallies and an issue with critical records on ballot objections being lost when the sticky notes on which they had been written lost their adhesiveness.
Sticky notes? Really?
“To be clear, there is absolutely no evidence or even an allegation before this court of any fraud on the part of the boards or the campaigns,” Judge Scott DelConte wrote this week.
He also pointed to counties that failed to alert voters of fixable issues with their ballots, record candidates’ objections to ballots, properly count affidavit ballots and rule on hundreds of ballots that candidates objected to and went uncounted.
We’ll take the judge’s word that there’s no fraud, but there sure seems to be a lot of carelessness. Maybe even incompetence.
DelConte ordered the boards of election to launch a “complete inspection” to account for every single submitted ballot. He also said boards of election shall count “every single” uncounted ballot.
DelConte also ordered county boards of election to fix all errors concerning disputed ballots and envelopes. He said if errors can’t be fixed, the election boards must count the ballots again and give candidates a chance to observe.
What a mess.
DelConte showed some wisdom in fixing it. He outlined a specific process for how county boards of election should handle disputed ballots, which includes writing down who made the objection, why, and how the election board ruled on the envelope. Let’s hope they can follow directions, this time.
DelConte made clear that he wants to make sure votes are counted and protect voters’ rights.
Tenney tried and failed to have herself certified as the winner because she appears to be ahead by a handful of votes. Brindisi wants to keep counting because he’s behind by that tiny margin.
“Both candidates, of course, argue for relief that tactically presents the best option for their ultimate victory,” DelConte wrote. “However, the role of the court is not to help one side, or the other, emerge as the winner. It is, instead, to enforce the law, ensure that every voter’s right is safeguarded, and to maintain confidence in the electoral process.”
That’s the bottom line. Confidence in elections, already eroded by the baseless claims and failed lawsuits of soon-to-be former President Donald Trump, has been further undermined by this mess. The voters of the 22nd Congressional District deserve better and both candidates deserve better, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.