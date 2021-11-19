Readers in the Worcester and Schenevus school districts who’d like to see some good news in the paper can make some of their own by voting Wednesday, Dec. 1, to approve the proposed merger of the districts.
The proposed merger passed a preliminary vote in September, and the plan was explained in further detail during a Nov. 16 public forum. The idea being put before voters would provide a fair deal for residents of both Worcester and Schenevus, and most importantly would secure a brighter future for the children affected.
The proximity of the two districts has led to discussion of a merger as early as 1974 based on sheer practicality. The latest round of talks was spurred by declining enrollment and financial trouble at Schenevus, which has led some to frame the issue as a bailout. That’s an unfair characterization, as the agreed-upon framework of annexation, rather than centralization, of the two districts requires Schenevus to cover its tab. The united district would be led by Worcester Superintendent Tim Gonzalez, Worcester’s staff would be supplemented by Schenevus teachers who’d be offered jobs and Schenevus alone would cover the buyout of Schenevus Superintendent Teresa Carlin’s contract. Recent federal stimulus funding would be consolidated, and the merger would stabilize the stream of state aid to the area.
Students of both districts can get excited by the prospect of expanded offerings from a broader array of teachers, with the pooling of staff and space allowing for new possibilities. A larger student body would be more competitive academically, not to mention in athletics. Contrast this with the prospect of brain drain of Schenevus teachers if the merger were rejected, with those educated professionals fleeing our region for greener pastures. The problem of declining enrollment and stagnant population growth isn’t unique to Schenevus. If Worcester voters reject the merger, they could find themselves cursing their mistake in a few years if the population trends affecting upstate communities continue.
The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shift to remote work left many residents of New York City and other major metropolises questioning the value of urban living, and many local communities saw a corresponding real estate boom in late 2020. Herein lies an obvious solution to our stagnant growth rate; new young families bringing new ideas and new money into the community. But people tend to research local school districts before purchasing a home, so residents of Schenevus and Worcester would behoove themselves by strengthening their school district and providing it with a stable future.
Numerous falsehoods about the merger have circulated on social media recently, but we’d rather focus on the positive aspects of this proposal, since this editorial board — which, full disclosure, includes a Worcester resident — is strongly supportive of the benefits this plan offers to local children. But it should be pointed out that this debate, like many in the 2020s, has taken a disturbingly coarse tone at times. A Letter to the Editor in our Nov. 12 edition from a local merger supporter noted that a friend who also backed the merger had received a mean-spirited anonymous letter telling her that she isn’t welcome in the community. Regardless of what you think about the merger, no one should be made to feel unwelcome over such a disagreement.
Aristotle said: “Education is the best provision against old age.” By voting “yes” on Dec. 1, residents can bolster local education and make sure our young people have the best possible provision for whatever their future holds.
