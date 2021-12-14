Gov. Kathy Hochul’s recent announcement of a mask mandate in indoor spaces is not what any of us wanted to hear. But it was the right thing to do.
As of this past Monday, masks are required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement.
“This major action to address the winter surge comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise statewide to be in alignment with the CDC’s recommendations for communities with substantial and high transmission,” a statement from Hochul’s office said.
The determination was based on the state’s weekly seven-day case rate as well as increasing hospitalizations. At this time, the measure is effective until Jan. 15, when the state will re-evaluate based on current conditions. The new measure “brings added layers of mitigation during the holidays when more time is spent indoors shopping, gathering, and visiting holiday-themed destinations,” the statement said.
“As governor, my two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy. The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season,” Hochul said.”We shouldn’t have reached the point where we are confronted with a winter surge, especially with the vaccine at our disposal, and I share many New Yorkers’ frustration that we are not past this pandemic yet.”
We’re frustrated, all right. COVID numbers in the region are as high as ever, despite easy and free access to vaccines. We can thank those who refuse the vaccine for that.
The mental gymnastics of those who try to justify their anti-vaccine stances would be hilarious if the repercussions were not so serious. But there’s nothing funny about rising COVID infection rates and continued deaths.
Daily Star readers know we routinely track COVID in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties. The combined death toll in those four counties is on pace to reach 300 by year’s end.
Since Thanksgiving, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43% and hospitalizations have increased by 29%. While the percentage of New Yorkers fully vaccinated continues to increase, the uptick is not fast enough to completely curb the spread of the virus, particularly among communities with low vaccination coverage, Hochul’s office said.
So, we move to Plan B. We try to limit the spread by masking up when we’re around other people.
And, of course, we hear the grumbling and crying from those who think any infringement on their desire to do anything they want is a mortal sin.
We were sorry to see those people egged on Tuesday by Delaware County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Tina Mole, who issued a statement saying Delaware will not enforce the mandate.
“Delaware County will not reallocate our already stressed resources to enforce the newest New York State mask mandate that took effect on Monday, December 13, 2021. Delaware County does not have the internal framework to enforce this mandate,” Mole said in a written statement.
We have to wonder why she felt the need to say that. It seems political, following the lead of Republican gubernatorial candidate and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who played to the base of his party with a similar pronouncement a day earlier.
We all want the pandemic over. We all want to return to our regular lives, but that can’t happen until those who refuse vaccinations and masks come to understand that they are the problem.
