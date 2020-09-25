You don’t have to be a political junkie or even a follower of current events to recognize that there’s something deeply unfair going on.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., made this clear immediately upon the death of Supreme Courth Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, wasting not a moment before announcing that he would subject a grieving, weary, plague-ridden nation to the most brutally divisive judicial appointment in its history. Ginsburg’s death came 46 days before November’s election. In 2016, when Antonin Scalia died 237 days before Donald Trump’s election, in then-President Barack Obama’s final year in office, McConnell notoriously blocked a vote on Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland.
“It seems clear President Obama made this nomination not with the intent of seeing the nominee confirmed, but in order to politicize it for purposes of the election,” McConnell said at the time. “The American people are perfectly capable of having their say on this issue, so let’s give them a voice. Let’s let the American people decide.”
McConnell’s dereliction left Trump one vacancy, which he filled with Neil Gorsuch. He has since filled a second with Brett Kavanagh. It goes without saying that it would be unfair to have one-third of the nation’s highest court installed with lifetime appointments by a failed one-term president — which Trump stands a very good chance of becoming, according to a preponderance of polls showing challenger Joe Biden well ahead in swing states.
It’s even more unfair when you consider that Trump was in fact elected by the Electoral College, not by McConnell’s “American people,” who actually preferred Hillary Clinton by a 2.8-million-vote margin nationwide. “The American people’s voices in the most recent election couldn’t be clearer,” boasted Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, without a trace of irony, in announcing this week that he supports filling Ginsburg’s seat now.
It was once understood that the great power of Senate membership came with great responsibility, and that it wouldn’t be used to, say, stack the nation’s high court. In casting the sole Republican vote to convict the president of impeachment in January, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, let the record show that he thinks Trump’s a crook. This week, he nonetheless backed letting him fill Ginsburg’s seat immediately, scoffing at what he called some “subjective test of ‘fairness’ which, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder.” Distance yourself from Trump all you want, Mitt, but it’s hard to think of a vignette that more fittingly encapsulates Trump’s entire presidency than a nine-figure private equity shark sneering at the quaint concept of “fairness” while he helps stack the nation’s highest court on behalf a man he admittedly considers a criminal.
But perhaps it’s too much to expect guys like McConnell, Grassley and Romney to grasp a concept like fairness. After all, they benefit from their membership in the U.S. Senate, a patently unfair institution. These three men represent just under 11 million people across their three states, which get a total of six Senate votes. New York, California and Illinois have 71 million people — and just six Senate votes. McConnell’s home state Kentucky, by the way, also gets $148 billion more in federal spending than it pays in taxes — or about $2.61 for every dollar sends to D.C.
The Electoral College’s winner-take-all method in most states, which Trump once called a “disaster” before embracing its unfairness, isn’t just unfair to people like Hillary Clinton. It’s unfair to upstate New York Republicans, who are relegated to oblivion by their outnumbered position relative to downstate Democrats, as they offer no electoral reward for presidential campaigns that are incentived to spend disproportionate attention on swing states such as Ohio and Florida.
Fairness, schmairness. Why even pretend at this point? At a rally Monday in Ohio, Trump honored Ginsburg’s memory in the way we’ve come to expect from him: by reveling in the abject cruelty of it all, bragging of his Supreme Court picks: “Some presidents never get any — they last a long time. We’ve had three. It’s blowing their minds.” On Wednesday, despite polls showing it increasingly likely that Biden will win, Trump refused to guarantee a peaceful transfer of power. He also warned that November’s election was likely to end up in the hands of the Supreme Court — hence his unapologetic insistence on openly rigging it. If you think this seems unfair, and stinks to high heaven, you aren’t alone.
