In a time when we are beset by the depressing news of hurricanes, economic fears and political rancor — as wide as the world and as narrow as between each other, we take a moment to talk about something uplifting.
Baseball has long been our national pastime and diversion and, this year, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has put on a show baseball fans will long remember.
As anyone who pays any attention to sports knows, Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard.
- Some background, for those who need it: Yankees legend Babe Ruth owned the Major League record for home runs in a season from 1927, when he hit 60 of them, until 1961. That was the year two other Yankees, Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle, challenged the longstanding record with a chase that captivated baseball fans. Their story was chronicled in a 2001 movie, 61, directed by Billy Crystal.
Mantle succumbed to injuries that year and it was Maris, an unassuming midwesterner, who broke the mighty Babe’s record and recorded homer #61 on Oct. 1, 1961.
Maris’ accomplishment stood in the American League until Tuesday. Number 61 stood for 61 years. Judge, who wears number 99, passed Maris, who wore number 9.
Full disclosure — National League players Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Barry Bonds all hit more than 61 homers during a season in that circuit. Bonds owns the MLB record with 73. But those performances all came during baseball’s “Steroid Era,” and all three of those men have either admitted or been credibly accused of using pharmaceutical means to boost their performance. None of them is in the Hall of Fame because of that.
There’s no such suspicion surrounding Judge. Some, including Roger Maris Jr., are calling Judge’s 62 homers the “clean” record. Judge, a giant of a man at 6’7” and 280 pounds, engenders respect not only because of his performance, but because of the way he carries himself. There’s never any “look at me” in his demeanor. He’s a team-first guy who, even in Tuesday’s moment of triumph, jogged around the bases with his head down. Humble and confident at the same time, soft-spoken and often smiling, he seems to be what we’d like our heroes to be.
His demeanor in interviews after the game followed the same pattern. Rather than bragging about himself, he told reporters, “Getting a chance to have your name next to someone as great as Roger Maris and Babe Ruth and those guys is incredible.”
Judge might have downplayed the milestone, but some well-known people took note.
“History made, more history to make,” President Joe Biden posted on Twitter.
Former Yankees star Derek Jeter, to whom Judge has been compared in terms of character, tweeted: “Congrats @TheJudge44 on 62! Postseason next!!!”
Former President Bill Clinton also tweeted congratulations, as did an all-star team of retired Major League greats. The thoughts of many were summed up by George Will, who is best known as a political columnist, but is also known to be an avid baseball fan.
“To me, the holder of the record for home runs in a season is Roger Maris,” Will said earlier this month. “There’s no hint of suspicion that we’re seeing better baseball than better chemistry in the case of Judge. He’s clean. He’s not doing something that forces other players to jeopardize their health.”
We’ll agree with that. And we’ll add that such success could not have happened to a nicer guy.
