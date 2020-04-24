As the shutdown of businesses deemed nonessential by government enters its sixth week in New York, there are few sectors of the economy that haven’t been impacted.
For most businesses, they are either open or they aren’t.
The same can’t be said for restaurants. Dine-in options were prohibited, but eateries have the option of allowing takeout and delivery.
Some were able to convert away from dine-in service relatively easily; others decided to shut their doors to keep their staffs safe or because it wouldn’t be economically feasible to stay open. Hundreds of servers, bartenders and other employees of local restaurants and bars lost their jobs.
Earlier this week, the New York State Restaurant Association estimated the food service industry across the state has lost $3.6 billion in sales so far this month.
That is a huge loss.
Make no mistake, many of the restaurants that have cut back or closed will likely never reopen.
But if you have a favorite restaurant or two that are still offering takeout or delivery, we recommend patronizing them to help keep them in business.
Knowing that restaurant workers were hurting, a coalition of Andes residents and business owners began collecting donations for the servers and hourly wage-earners working within the Andes hospitality industry.
Organized by Andes resident Derek Curl, a filmmaker and local business owner, the Andes Main Street Fund raised nearly $11,000 in less than a month through a primarily online campaign, according to fellow organizer Lisa Wisely.
The organization benefits staff at the Andes Hotel, Rosalino’s Diner, the Andes General Store and Wayside Cider.
“We felt very compelled to help them,” Wisely said. “They’re the ones who wait on us normally and now they need our help.”
Of course, it’s not just those in the hospitality industry being hit hard.
Some businesses, such as grocery and convenience stores remain open and vital, but many others, including gyms and personal services such as hair salons and barbershops, must remain closed until at least May 15.
In the Tri-Town area, My Home Gym in Bainbridge, with the Afton, Bainbridge, Sidney and Unadilla chambers of commerce and their collaborative group 4TownsForward, will sponsor Wipe Out Covid-19, a virtual 5k run/walk fundraiser. Proceeds will benefit small businesses in the four towns.
Small businesses make up the heart of our communities. They are often the ones who support the local fundraisers, offering supplies, time or money to community organizations in need.
Now is the time to give back to them. Those who are still working and can afford to give back can certainly make monetary donations to local organizations, but if people buy a meal at a local restaurant and donate to an essential worker, like was done earlier this month at the Delhi Pizza Hut, it offers twice the help. Or shop at a local grocery store and donate the food to a local food bank.
In Otsego County, those who wish to support local businesses can visit supportotsego.com. There, visitors have the option of buying gift cards, shopping online and connecting with businesses in their communities.
We encourage those who can to spend small and spend local, and support those who have always supported us.
