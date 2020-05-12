Our area got some very good news Monday.
The two regions in which our our four counties are included, the Mohawk Valley (Otsego and Schoharie) and the Southern Tier (Chenango and Delaware), were among those that can begin reopening because they have met the criteria set by the state to enter Phase 1 of the process.
The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated our economy. The unemployment rate has climbed dramatically since mid-March, when businesses deemed to be "nonessential" by the Cuomo administration were ordered closed, as were schools and many nonprofit organizations such as museums and theaters.
We have no doubt that that was the right call. COVID infections and deaths were rising quickly, and by shutting down, New York was able to get the infection rate under control.
Now that we are on "the downside of the mountain," as Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said, it's time to start returning to normal.
“This reopening phase is locally driven, regionally driven and regionally designed," Cuomo said. The process will be overseen by panels of regional public officials, health care executives and business leaders.
Key requirements for regions to reopen are a 14-day drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations and at least three days of experiencing fewer than five deaths.
Make no mistake, the return to normal will be a slow process — and how slow depends on how we, as New Yorkers, react.
Certain sectors of the economy, which are considered low-risk for infection, will be allowed to reopen in Phase 1. Retail stores will be limited to offering curbside or delivery, and manufacturers and construction firms will be allowed to reopen, once those employers have received approval of their plans to safeguard workers. Some recreational activities, such as tennis, will also be permitted, as will drive-in movie theaters.
According to the state web page on the reopening: "The phase-in plan prioritizes businesses considered to have a greater economic impact and inherently low risks of infection for the workers and customers, followed by other businesses considered to have less economic impact, and those that present a higher risk of infection spread. Additionally, when phasing-in reopenings, regions must not open attractions or businesses that would draw a large number of visitors from outside the local area."
That last bit is what is particularly devastating for our area. Summer tourism is a huge industry in our part of the world. But bringing people from across the nation and possibly beyond, as Induction Weekend surely would have, would have been inviting the coronovirus to continue its spread, and possibly wipe out any progress we have made.
So, we need to do our part to bring our economy back.
We must continue to social distance and wear masks when we can't.
We must not travel unnecessarily to other regions, especially those that are still hard-hit by COVID.
We must not encourage others to travel to our area until the pandemic is under control.
If we don't continue to meet the criteria for reopening, we can be forced to take a step back and force new closures.
If we want to be able to return to normal, we still must make sacrifices. Otherwise we will return to square one..
