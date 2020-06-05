Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to do a better job rolling out the third phase of the reopening of businesses than he did with the second.
As we all know, businesses deemed "nonessential" were closed down by state government orders to stem the transmission of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 24,000 New Yorkers and more than 109,000 people nationwide. As infection rates have dropped, some of those businesses have been allowed to reopen, with restrictions.
Otsego and Schoharie counties are in the state's Mohawk Valley economic development zone. Delaware and Chenango counties are part of the Southern Tier zone. Both zones, along with the rest of the upstate region, are in the second phase of reopening.
But there was a question last week about whether the second phase would kick in.
Local counties, following a timeline and believing they had met all the state's criteria, were gearing up to move into Phase 2 on May 29. On the evening of May 28, Cuomo delayed that opening, saying an international panel of experts needed to examine data.
Counties and the businesses within them were, rightfully, unhappy. Some accused Cuomo of "moving the goalposts" for the reopening plan.
Maybe Cuomo's experts worked through the night. Maybe the governor bowed to political pressure. Either way, he announced the next morning that the affected regions would enter Phase 2 and they did so at 1 p.m., about a half-day later than expected.
Just this week, Phase 2 was tweaked to allow outdoor dining at restaurants. A welcome change, to be sure, but something that was not expected until Phase 3.
Cuomo has been praised for his daily COVID-19 briefings, where his ubiquitous PowerPoint presentations give clear information about the progress of the virus and the efforts to contain it. We've appreciated his candor, too, and we fully understand the importance of reopening the state in a safe, fact-based way.
We think, however, that some of the clarity shown in those daily television briefings needs to be extended to communication with those whose job it is to implement the phased reopening.
If all goes well, Phase 3 will kick in on Friday. /it's an important phase and maybe a tricky one, as restaurants and hotels are included. People are especially eager to visit restaurants. Restaurant owners are eager to serve them. If there are going to be delays, they need to know in advance and they need to know why.
We hope the Phase 3 reopening goes off flawlessly and that the restrictions that come with it keep the disease at bay. We hope it goes so well that Phase 4, which includes entertainment, arts, recreation and education, can begin as scheduled two weeks later.
Of course, we remind readers that their actions will have an impact. Only by continuing to act responsibly — with social distancing, face coverings and other commonsense precautions — can we stop transmission of the novel coronavirus and cases of COVID-19 disease. A return to business as usual could send us back to square one, with everything closed up again.
People have largely been doing their part. Local governments have certainly been doing theirs. We're sure they'll continue to do so, especially if guided by clear information from the state.
