The juxtaposition of empty grocery store shelves and food going to waste is, on its face, hard to understand.
While this area is not the dairy production powerhouse is once was, dairy farms are still an important part of the economy around here. Hearing that some of those farms were forced to dump milk for lack of a market at the same time consumers are limited in the amount of milk they can purchase makes people wonder how that can happen.
Likewise, growing meat shortages are frustrating when we hear that farmers are forced to euthanize livestock because packing plants cannot process them.
The Associated Press reported this week that nearly two million chickens will be destroyed in Maryland and Delaware because processing plants are closed.
Some of the largest beef and pork processing plants in the nation are closed, too, and Midwest farmers warn that cows and pigs are headed for the same fate — destroyed without being processed into food.
Plants are closed, of course, because workers have been sickened with the COVID-19 virus. They should be. It's not safe for workers to be in a place where disease is rampant, and it's troubling to think our food is being produced in that environment, too.
At least 20 meat packing plants have closed in recent weeks because of COVID-19 outbreaks, The Washington Post reported. The United Food and Commercial Workers, a union that represents thousands of workers at U.S. meat plants, said Tuesday that at least 17 have died of COVID-19 and at least 5,000 have been directly affected by the virus.
But people need food.
We'll be interested to see the impact of an executive order issued Tuesday by President Donald Trump, using the Defense Production Act to require that meant plants stay open.
Will the plants be able to comply? Will workers return to plants where colleagues have become sick or even died?
The Washington Post reported that the federal government will provide protective gear and guidance to affected plants. Maybe increased safety for workers will be the answer. We hope so.
Meanwhile, we were glad to see state officials launch a plan to get surplus food from farmers to food pantries, where it is badly needed.
Under a program called "Nourish New York," the state is investing $25 million to buy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt from New York producers and donate them to the struggling food banks.
David Fisher, the president of the New York Farm Bureau, called the new program a "win win" for farmers and those who rely on the regional food banks.
"Our organization has been advocating for food purchase programs at the state and national levels to address the surging demand for food assistance as well as to help alleviate oversupply issues that are burdening our farms," Fisher said.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo described the program as a "marriage between product upstate and need downstate."
Dan Egan, director of Feeding New York State, called the initiative "a terrific step that will feed an awful lot of people."
We agree with those assessments and look forward to seeing the program implemented.
We also hope people in government and industry are learning something about the food supply chain and will fix those weaknesses before we have another crisis.
