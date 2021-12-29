This week’s milestone of 300 COVID-19 deaths in The Daily Star coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties was cause for sorrow and anger.
We never lose sight of the fact that every death we report is more than a number. Every one of those reports is about a person who suffered and died. Every one is about a family that grieves.
So it continues to puzzle and anger us that more people do not take COVID-19 seriously.
Too many among us continue to resist vaccinations for nonsense reasons. The region continues to lag behind the state average in people taking a simple, free step to protect themselves and others.
According to state Department of Health statistics as of Dec. 29, just 57% of Delaware County residents had received at least one vaccine dose. Schoharie County was in the same range with 59.7%. Chenango County was slightly better at 63%, and Otsego County was at 64.8%.
Add to that the predictable post-Thanksgiving surge that has new cases coming in record numbers. Not to mention the post-Christmas surge we’ll be hearing about any day, now, and the post-New Year’s Eve surge that will really be just a continuation of its predecessors.
Those surges did not have to happen. People simply do not care enough to take the simple steps to prevent them until they are affected directly.
Health officials — the people who actually know what they are talking about — are doing their best to change the situation.
The state Department of Health is deploying assets to the area to support our local health departments. In Otsego County, a state testing site has been established in Milford at the American Legion Post at 86 W. Main St. It will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments can be made at tinyurl.com/3ycv8f8t . The site will also be open to walk-ins. We urge readers to get tested before attending any gatherings or if they have reason to believe they may be have been exposed to a COVID carrier. Early detection can help us halt the spread.
In Delaware County, the state is working with Delaware County Public Health to bring pop-up vaccination clinics to Hancock, Sidney and Stamford. We hope those opportunities will encourage people in those areas to roll up their sleeves and do their part to end the pandemic.
Of course, the simple steps promoted at the beginning of the pandemic are still effective.
Keep social distance. Take extra steps toward sanitation. Wash your hands well. Use hand sanitizer.
And wear a mask. Despite what rabble-rousing hucksters and political opportunists say — and ill-informed people repeat — they will help contain the virus.
The fact that our hospitals are once again overwhelmed with COVID patients and that elective surgeries are no longer possible should be a wake-up call. COVID-19 simply does not care if we are tired of taking steps to prevent it. It will seize any opportunity to spread and it won’t care what you think about that.
We would not have believed at the beginning of the year that 300 families in our little corner of the world would be deprived of their loved ones. We hope 2022 does not produce hundreds more, but that’s really up to all of us.
