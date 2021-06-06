A version of this editorial ran first in 2019r. We post it again in honor of the anniversary of D-Day.
It might have been the most consequential action in human history.
Seventy-seven years ago today, more than 160,000 allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, to begin an invasion to free Europe from the fascist grip of Nazi Germany during World War II.
The Normandy landings of Operation Overlord, often referred to as D-Day, made up the largest seaborne invasion in history.
According to the U.S. Army, more than 5,000 ships and 13,000 aircraft supported the D-Day invasion, and by day’s end, the Allies gained a foothold in Continental Europe, opening up a western front against the Nazis.
More than 9,000 Allied soldiers were killed or wounded, but their sacrifice allowed more than 100,000 soldiers to begin the slow, hard fight across Europe that led to the defeat Adolf Hitler’s troops.
Leaders from the countries involved in the conflict are in France to honor the troops who fought that day. Great Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II — herself a World War II veteran — will stand beside U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to represent the nations that sent the flower of their youth into the teeth of a determined enemy. Importantly, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also there, demonstrating that old enemies can become friends and allies.
It’s fitting that important people take the time to remember and honor the many little-known folks who came from all corners of their countries to unite along a 50-mile stretch of coastline and change the course of history.
Veterans, now few in number, are there, too. Very old men peacefully survey the very same place where, as very young men, they faced so much danger and overcame it.
We honor them.
They’ll never have the fame of their commanders, most notably Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and British Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, but they were the men on the beaches, in ships or in planes who saved Europe — and perhaps, the world — from a very dark future. They were taken from their families and chosen occupations to take up arms for the greater good. They did it magnificently.
We can only imagine the anticipation, nervousness and fear among those assembled that day, and the courage, valor and sheer determination they summoned to overcome it.
Eisenhower knew what his troops were feeling. He shared these words with them as he sent them into history:
“Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force!
“You are about to embark upon the Great Crusade, toward which we have striven these many months. The eyes of the world are upon you. The hope and prayers of liberty-loving people everywhere march with you. In company with our brave Allies and brothers-in-arms on other Fronts, you will bring about the destruction of the German war machine, the elimination of Nazi tyranny over the oppressed peoples of Europe, and security for ourselves in a free world.
“Your task will not be an easy one. Your enemy is will trained, well equipped and battle-hardened. He will fight savagely.
“But this is the year 1944! Much has happened since the Nazi triumphs of 1940-41. The United Nations have inflicted upon the Germans great defeats, in open battle, man-to-man. Our air offensive has seriously reduced their strength in the air and their capacity to wage war on the ground. Our Home Fronts have given us an overwhelming superiority in weapons and munitions of war, and placed at our disposal great reserves of trained fighting men. The tide has turned! The free men of the world are marching together to Victory!
“I have full confidence in your courage, devotion to duty and skill in battle. We will accept nothing less than full Victory!
“Good luck! And let us beseech the blessing of Almighty God upon this great and noble undertaking.”
