One would think that not getting and spreading a deadly disease would be enough incentive for everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccination. It seems that is not the case.
According to statistics reported by the Mayo Clinic, just under 57% of New York’s 19.5 million people have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. While that’s not nearly enough, it’s far better than the worst-performing state, Mississippi, where just 34.4% of people have been vaccinated.
Our neighbors in Vermont lead the nation, with 71.6% having received at least one dose, according to the Mayo Clinic report.
Locally, all of our counties lag behind the state vaccination rate, some of them badly.
According to the state Department of Health Vaccination Tracker website, Otsego was the best of our local counties, with 52.5% of people vaccinated. Chenango was next at 48.9, followed by Schoharie at 46%. Delaware County brought up the rear, with only 44.4% of people having received at least one dose of vaccine.
The percentages in all four counties improve when only people aged 18 and older are counted, but they still lag behind the state average and well behind what is needed for “herd immunity.”
The effectiveness of vaccines is beyond question. Since their introduction mere months ago, COVID-19 infection and death rates have fallen sharply. The disease would be controlled quickly were it not for stubbornness, or perhaps lack of care for themselves and society, exhibited by those who refuse what are now easy-to-get vaccinations.
We don’t understand why more incentive is needed to get people vaccinated, but we applaud those that are providing them.
Ohio Governor Mike Dewine, a Republican, was widely mocked when he announced an initiative to promote vaccinations by creating a lottery with million-dollar prizes for those who get the COVID shot.
But it’s working.
According to information from the Ohio Department of Health, the “Vax-a-Million” campaign has helped drive an increase in vaccination rates among Ohioans 16 and older by more than 28%.
Following a similar script, New York is offering lottery tickets, which would cost $20 at a retailer, and a chance to win up to $5 million. Sure, the odds of winning are low, but as the lottery has long advertised, “Hey, you never know.”
To encourage teen vaccinations, New York launched the “Get a Shot to Make Your Future” campaign, giving vaccinated teens a chance for a full scholarship — including tuition, fees, room-and-board, and expenses — to any public college or university in the state.
We hope it helps.
We contrast the helpful policies of states such as Ohio and New York with those of vaccine-hostile politicians such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who actually issued an executive order banning any agencies under his control from issuing “vaccine passports” that would allow vaccinated people to prove their status as responsible members of society when entering businesses or events.
Such posturing sends a strong negative message to those who have resisted doing their part to stem the pandemic, and that message extends well beyond Florida’s borders.
Those who cling to the notion that getting vaccinated somehow abridges their freedom need to let go of that ridiculous notion. Those who figure they’ll be safe because others are doing the work for them by getting vaccinated should do their part. Vaccinations are easy to get and they’re free. More importantly, they work.
In addition to just being the right thing to do, getting vaccinated could win you a few million bucks or a college scholarship.
Hey, you never know.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.