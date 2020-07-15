It is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in this time of COVID-19, for everyone who is 2 or older and those without a medical condition that may cause breathing difficulties, to wear a cloth face covering.
It seems pretty simple. Wearing something to cover one’s nose and mouth greatly reduces the chance the wearer of spreading the disease, and offers some protection from being infected.
In fact, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said on Monday that if everyone would wear a face covering for the next month and a half, the U.S. could “drive this pandemic into the ground.”
But we know that isn’t going to happen.
This is ‘Murica, land of the free (from being told what to do) and home of the brave (those who aren’t “afraid” of coronavirus).
But it is not “brave” to not wear a face covering; it is selfish. And the request (or requirement in many places) to wear one is not an assault on freedom. This is a public health issue.
The main objective of wearing a face covering to prevent the wearer from spreading the disease, which has infected more than 13 million people worldwide and has killed nearly 575,000.
Though many people who contract the disease have no symptoms, it is believed it can be spread before symptoms appear. That’s why those who say they shouldn’t have to wear a mask because they “aren’t sick” are working on false logic.
We know this isn’t a highly fatal disease.
Most models show the mortality rate of .65 to about 7 percent. The U.S. rate is on the lower end because our advanced health care and advances in knowledge about treating the disease.
Most people who are diagnosed have mild symptoms not needing hospitalization.
Because of that, some people wonder what is the big deal? Only a relatively few people will die.
But there is so much we don’t know about the long-term effects of those who do get the disease, especially those with more severe cases. There have been studies that have shown there may be permanent effects on the lungs.
We also don’t know if those who contract COVID-19 are immune, and if so, for how long.
If we want life to get back to normal, we need to end this pandemic. We could wait until a safe, effective vaccine is developed, but who knows when that will be?
Or, we can have everyone who is able wear a mask when out in public when social distancing is not possible, and take other precauctions like washing hands frequently, sanitizing often touched surfaces and staying home when sick.
We should all be taking all precautions possible.
Sure, COVID-19 is not going to wipe out civilization. But it can easily change people’s lives.
That one person who isn’t wearing a mask in a store who is asymptomatic could spread it to the woman in front of him in line, who, despite precautions of wearing a mask and sanitizing her hands after shopping, carries the disease home to her husband, who is immune-compromised, ends up having a severe case and dies.
For that woman, her life has been forever changed because a stranger refused to wear a mask.
