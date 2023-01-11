Last week, the 118th congress convened with a composition of 73% men and just 27% women. Women now hold 149 seats — up from 147.
Laurel Elder, professor and chair of political science at Hartwick College said, ““If this is the pace of change, it will take 118 more years to have an equal number of men and women representatives in Congress,”
118 years is an absurd amount of time to wait for a congress to be elected which more closely represents the makeup of its constituents.
Elder said “while 41% of the Democrats in Congress are women, only 15% of the Republicans are women.” She said both parties have millions of women as members, whose “voices are underrepresented in the 118th Congress.”
She also said it’s important to have female representation on the different committees.
“I think women have different issues than men,” she said. “Access to affordable day care and inflation affect women differently than men. Women are more likely to live in poverty and be the single head of household. Debate on these issues would be better if there were more women serving in Congress.”
We agree. Underrepresentation of women in our country’s governing bodies provides a disservice to women and the issues they deem most important.
The percentage of women holding a congressional seat is far below the women’s share of the overall population — which as of the most recent census is 50.5%.
Beyond the gender gap in U.S. politics, we can see a clear partisan gap between Democrat and Republican women in Congress.
Of the women elected to the Senate, 16 were Democrat and nine were Republican. Of those women elected to the House of Representatives, 91 were Democrat and 33 were Republican.
According to Pew Research Center, the partisan divide among women has not always looked this way. Before the 1929 stock market crash, most women elected to the House of Representatives were Republican and, for several decades afterward, the two parties numbers were generally very close in that chamber.
So why, now, are Republican congresswomen such an obvious minority?
Catherine Wineinger, assistant professor of political science at Western Washington University, published The Gender Policy Report last year, which we believe answers this question remarkably well.
She believes the partisan gap among female members of Congress can be attributed to three primary factors.
“First, Republican women run for office at lower rates than Democratic women. As polarization has increased over time, ideological moderates in both parties have been less likely to run for office. This has had significant implications for Republican women, who tend to be more moderate than Republican men.”
“Second, ideological constraints play a role even when Republican women do run for office. For instance, Republican women have typically had a hard time making it though their primary elections, in part because they are (or are perceived to be) more moderate than their male counterparts. Thus, in an increasingly conservative party, support in the primaries remains an important factor for getting GOP women elected.”
“Third, the infrastructure in place to recruit and fund women candidates has typically been much stronger for Democratic women than for Republican women. Organizations dedicated to electing Democratic women out-raise and out-spend similar groups on the right. This is in part due to a Republican party culture that values traditional gender roles, emphasizes conservative ideology, and rejects what it perceives to be “identity politics.”
As they say, money talks. We believe achieving a more diversified Congress comes down to funding and the promotion and recruitment sufficient funding affords. We cannot force women to run for Congress, but we can offer them the same support we offer their male counterparts. This is where real change can be made.
It is through political action committees such as Elevate PAC which was started by Rep. Elise Stefanik, NY-21, to get more Republican women elected and has at the time of this writing raised more than $3.1 million, Elect Black Women PAC, Right Direction Women, LA Women’s Collective and many others that true progress will be made.
We just hope it won’t take 118 years to do it.
