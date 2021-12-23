Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.