We have not always been impressed by the leadership of Jay Jacobs, chairman of the New York Democratic Party, but he was absolutely right in calling out the New York Young Republicans Club for hosting radical conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, at a gala where she joked about the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Greene was a keynote speaker over the weekend at a Manhattan event organized by the club.
Among those in attendance were former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, Donald Trump Jr. and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Greene drew applause when she referred to the Jan. 6 controversy, derisively rejecting claims that “I organized the whole thing, along with Steve Bannon.”
Greene was heard in a video clip posted online, saying: “I will tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I organized that, we would have won; not to mention, it would’ve been armed.”
Won? Won what? Does she mean they would have succeeded in overthrowing our government, nullifying the democratic process and creating a Donald Trump autocracy?
Does winning mean succeeding in hanging former Vice President Mike Pence, as many chanted that day? Does it mean rounding up members of the very Congress in which Green serves? Some of the insurrectionists that day carried zip ties for just that purpose.
And stating outright that her mob would have been armed means it would have caused even more death among the police and other defenders of the Capitol that day.
Despicable.
Jacobs contended the comments by Greene amounted to sedition. That’s a bit of hyperbole — it was just speech, after all — but she certainly gave a peek into her playbook for committing sedition
The Biden administration also lashed out at the congresswoman.
“This violent rhetoric is a slap in the face to the Capitol Police, the DC Metropolitan Police, the National Guard, and the families who lost loved ones as a result of the attack on the Capitol,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said. “It goes against our fundamental values as a country for a member of Congress to wish that the carnage of January 6th had been even worse, and to boast that she would have succeeded in an armed insurrection against the United States government. All leaders have a responsibility to condemn these dangerous, abhorrent remarks and stand up for our Constitution and the rule of law.”
He’s right. Leaders, especially Green’s colleagues in the soon-to-be Republican majority in the House of Representatives, have that responsibility.
We’re waiting, but we’re not getting our hopes up. Kevin McCarthy, leader of the GOP caucus, is trying to get enough votes in that caucus to become speaker of the house. he can’t afford to upset Greene’s cronies on the radical right fringe of his party.
Greene backtracked, claiming she was only engaging in “sarcasm.” It was a typical two-faced performance, winding up a crowd of supporters with violent language, then downplaying it when she faced backlash.
The president of the New York Young Republican Club, Gavin Wax, did his organization no credit when he failed to disavow Greene’s remarks and instead took cheap shots at Jacobs over unrelated matters.
In a statement, the New York Young Republican Club said it is encouraging the public to watch videos of the event, saying they will be posted on its web site in coming days.
“We have confidence that they, unlike humorless, paid-off Deep State lackeys and media creeps, will understand the full context of Congresswoman Greene’s statements,” the club said in its statement.
We do not have confidence that hand-picked video clips from an organization that toys with sedition and plays fast and loose with the facts will give an accurate picture of what happened that night.
And that, too, is unfortunate. Political clubs, especially those for young Americans, should be venues for citizens to learn to embrace American ideals and effect the change they want through a civil process, as prescribed by our Constitution.
Wax, who seems more interested in auditioning for a time slot on a right-wing media outlet than in furthering good governance, sent out a clear message that the New York Young Republicans Club is not an organization to be taken seriously.
We hope other members of that organization speak out, saying they do not support the violent overthrow of our government by the armed mob Greene fantasized about at their gala — that they prefer to use the strength of their words and hard work to convince others that the tenets of their party are worth supporting.
They need to do that to heal the black eye they’re sporting today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.