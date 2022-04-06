This is National Public Health Week.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, most people probably didn’t think much about their local public health departments and the work they do. We sure got a crash course in that subject.
Before COVID, most of the news that came from those departments was about rabies vaccinations for pets and an occasional rabies exposure to a pet or person.
That’s not all those professionals do, of course. They deliver health care to people in their homes every day. They track infectious diseases all the time. They keep statistics on all sorts of health matters, including mental health.
But COVID really brought those people to the fore. We saw, through daily reports, how they tracked a deadly illness. We saw their response, too, in the form of vaccination clinics and home-delivered vaccinations. We learned, through their efforts, how many of our neighbors suffered and died from COVID.
We don’t hear as much from them, these days, and that’s a good thing. But we’re more aware than before that they are t here and working on our behalf.
Since its founding in 1955, National Public Health Week “has become an important movement to highlight issues that can improve the health and happiness of the community and the nation,” the Chenango County Health Department said in a media release. “It also serves to highlight critical issues to help people lead healthier and happier lives.”
We’re sure other area health departments would agree with Chenango County as it thanks public health partners — school districts, large businesses, medical providers, hospitals, fire departments, non-profit organizations, small businesses, daycare providers, retail businesses, law enforcement agencies, banks, emergency management, restaurants, gyms, churches, dentists, grocery stores, local government officials, community organizations and others — for helping to fight the pandemic.
The purpose of public health, according to the release, “is to protect and improve the health of an entire population.” It is different from a medical approach which focuses on individuals. For example, a medical doctor working with a patient with heart disease might prescribe medication, suggest a special diet or perform certain tests. In contrast, a Public Health approach tries to figure out how many people have heart disease, who is vulnerable to the disease, or what policies or programs might improve or prevent heart disease.
Public Health is often misunderstood and undervalued, the release said, and we agree. If it is working, people aren’t getting sick, and so it tends to be invisible. It’s like a bus driver or a baseball umpire. If they’re doing their jobs well, we don’t notice them..
“Meaningful partnerships between the Health Department and the community are incredibly important,” the release said. “Thanks to our community partnerships, we are building a safer community and providing much needed health services and programs. Improvements to health are not just consequences of government intervention but are created from the actions of individuals, communities, and organizations.”
We say “thank you” to our public health departments, too.
For more information about Public Health Week go to http://nphw.org.
