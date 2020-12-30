What’s it going to take for people to take COVID-19 seriously?
Thousands of people are dying every day. Already, one in every 1,000 Americans has succumbed to the disease.
There is no doubt that Thanksgiving gatherings caused a huge spike in infection and deaths, but people went out and gathered again for Christmas. They’ll probably do it on New Year’s Eve, too.
We know some think of COVID as a problem for densely packed urban areas, but we’ve had stark reminders this week that we are not beyond the reach of the virus. As we write this, 10 local residents have died of COVID-19 in the past week.
One week.
It was particularly sobering to hear on Monday that four Otsego County residents died in a single day. Health departments — agencies formed for the public good, staffed by experts who know and understand things — beg people every day to avoid the gatherings that spread the disease.
And, yet, people push back with excuses such as “It’s Christmas. We’ve got to see our family,” or “Kids need to be in school.”
We’ve also seen the people in stores, smugly walking around with no face covering, looking around as if they’re daring someone to say something about it. Those people should know better. It has been explained to them many times. But, somehow, the message doesn’t get through.
Just as bad are those on social media, crying and lying about the disease and the efforts to fight it, claiming their rights are being violated or, worse, that the pandemic is some kind of hoax and that people doing the right thing are being manipulated.
People who claim to have inside information because they look at social media memes and conspiracy theory websites, or who think watching whacky videos on YouTube is “research” are doing irreparable harm to all of us.
There are also those who point to the low death rate among those who are infected. Those people aren’t misinformed. They’re not even wrong. But they sure are callous. Their stance makes us wonder just how many people need to suffer and die before they see it as a problem.
As of now, 48 people in our corner of the world have died. Most readers probably know a family affected. How close to home does this need to get?
As we await the Christmas spike, which will come on top of the Thanksgiving spike that came of top of the expected seasonal spike, we repeat the advice of the Centers for Disease Control:
• Know how it spreads.
• Wash your hands often. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact. Inside your home, avoid close contact with people who are sick. If possible, maintain six feet between the person who is sick and other household members. Outside your home, keep six feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others. You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. That includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
• Monitor your health daily. Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.
COVID-19 cases will drop, eventually, as vaccines are distributed. Until “herd immunity” is achieved, we need to be a lot smarter than some of us have been so far.
