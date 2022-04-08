The confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States makes that court look a little more like America.
The court had no Black members at all until 1967, when President Lyndon Johnson appointed Thurgood Marshall and the Senate confirmed him. When Marshall left the court in 1991, President George H.W. Bush appointed Clarence Thomas to succeed him. Thomas remains there to this day.
Of 115 people to serve on the court since its inception, only two — both men — were Black.
President Joe Biden said during the campaign he would appoint the first Black woman to the court if given the opportunity. It was both good politics and the right thing to do, though it was decried by some as “reverse racism” — giving them something less than all the advantages of having been born into the racial majority.
Brown joins the court despite a disgusting display by some of the Senate’s most unsavory members and apparent cowardice by many more.
We can imagine Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a supporter of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, sitting in his office and thinking about the nastiest tactic he could employ against Jackson. He settled on her sentencing as a federal judge in child pornography cases, painting it as lenient.
Fact checkers determined that Jackson’s sentences were in line with those imposed by other federal judges, but Hawley wasn’t about to let facts get in the way of scoring points with the far-right base he’s courting in preparation for a future run at the presidency.
There’s also the inconvenient fact that Hawley supported Republican judicial nominees with similar sentencing records. He’d rather we not look at that.
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz tried to paint Jackson with the brush of Critical Race Theory — not because it has anything to do with her qualifications or her record, but because it plays well with the GOP base.
Still, the naked, ridiculous partisanship of the likes of Hawley and Cruz is at least straightforward. Compare that with the mealy-mouth statement of Sen. Roy Blunt, Missouri’s senior senator, who is headed to retirement. Blunt sought to have it both ways: “I think she’s certainly going to be confirmed. I think it’ll be a high point for the country to see her go on the court,” he said. “But I don’t think she’s the kind of judge that will really do the kind of work that I think needs to be done by the court. And I won’t be supporting her, but I’ll be joining others and understanding the importance of this moment.”
A “high point for the country,” but not one he will support. Got it.
Republicans will point to Senate Democrats’ opposition to two Trump appointees to the court, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, and that’s understandable. But there were credible allegations of sexual misconduct in Kavanaugh’s case. Coney Barrett’s religious views, seen as extreme by many, were fair game when senators were determining whether she could separate them from the law.
A better comparison of credentials would be with Trump’s first appointee, Neil Gorsuch, who was confirmed with bipartisan support. Democratic senators may not have liked Gorsuch’s politics, but most respected his integrity and some crossed party lines to show it.
It’s gratifying that a few Republican senators will follow suit. It’s a shame that others used the occasion to score cheap political points and that others placed party over country to go along with the crowd.
