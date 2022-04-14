As we approach Earth Day, April 22, we applaud a couple local environmental initiatives.
We were happy to see Otsego County join the Clean & Green initiative — a program of Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful, a nonprofit arm of the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, of which the county is a part. The announcement of the partnership was made Monday in Oneonta.
According to a media release, KVMB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, which works “to create sustainable communities that are socially connected, environmentally healthy and economically sound.”
“This is where we decided to have (the announcement event), because it’s the only city in Otsego County,” Stephen Smith, executive director of the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, said on Monday. “You can do cleanup any time, but you usually find out where the trash is after the snow melts, so we do it now.”
A walk around the city shows a serious need for such cleanup.
“It’s important our communities remain clean … for promoting economic development and tourism and for educating residents of all ages on community pride and spirit,” Smith continued. “It’s estimated that, for every mile you walk, there are 2,000 pieces of trash, with cigarette butts the No. 1 nemesis.”
That sounds about right, and we hope many will do something to care for their corners of the world.
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek equated a clean city with a healthy city.
“Quality of life has been at the forefront of just about every speech I’ve given, and really what Oneonta is all about,” he said on Monday. “We need to step up … because we’re all in this together. Look outside your front door and up and down your community … and find things you can do to stay green and stay clean.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce will supply free bags, masks and gloves to cleanup teams. We hope people will form teams and join the effort. To do so, visit mvedd.org and click the “KVMB” banner.
We were also happy to hear about the new Eco-Fair, scheduled for July 9 in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park.
The Susquehanna Headwaters Environmental Collaborative this week announced the event, which will replace the annual Earth Fest coordinated by the Otsego County Conservation Association and the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society.
It promises to be a bigger, better event, with a mix of information and entertainment that will give area families something fun to do while spreading the message of environmental awareness.
Organizers said the event will feature eco-friendly products from local vendors, and booths set up by municipalities, local environmental organizations, and students and schools. The fair will also feature live birds of prey programs, an electric vehicle car show, food trucks, live music on the bandstand and a puppet show about soil by Arm of the Sea Theater.
To find out more about Eco-Fair 2022, visit https://occainfo.org/eco-fair-2022/.
And, while Earth Fest will not take place next weekend, OCCA will still sponsor a drive-through, drop-off recycling event. People can drop off their hard-to-recycle items including rigid expanded polystyrene containers and packing material, natural wine corks and clothing and textiles at Brewery Ommegang from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23. There will also be a paper shredder there. To sign up for a time, and for a complete list of recyclable items, visit http://occainfo.org/earth-festival/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.