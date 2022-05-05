We are surrounded, these days, by “smart” devices — pieces of technology that are supposed to make our lives easier and safer. People like convenience, so the use of smart things is exploding.
One place where smart technology might not be ready for prime time is in our cars.
Self-driving cars are an issue of their own, but we’re talking now about “driver assist” features. After some personal experience found the “assistance” to be more distracting than helpful, we took a look and found the Automobile Association of America reported similar experiences.
AAA tested “Advanced Driver Assistance” that combines functionalities such as steering, acceleration and braking. Its research focused on five vehicles equipped with Active Driving Assistance.
According to a AAA media release, test drivers said adaptive cruise control performed well but, during the course of 4,000 miles of driving, the vehicles experienced some other type of issue every eight miles, on average.
That’s a lot of issues.
According to the release, researchers noted instances of trouble keeping the vehicles in their lane and coming too close to other vehicles or guardrails. That seems the exact opposite of what safety systems should be doing. Who wants a car that’s harder to keep on the road. In addition to that complaint, test drivers found systems often disengaging with little notice — almost instantly giving control back to the driver.
Of course, a driver should be ready for anything, anyway, but the assist systems create complacency, as the study found:
“Active driving assistance systems may lull drivers into a false sense of security, allowing them to direct their attention away from driving,” Mark Jenkins, a AAA spokesman, said. “When using these systems, it’s critical that drivers remain focused on the road, in case you need to intervene. Although these systems are designed to make the roads safer, they’re still in the early stages of development and are not consistent.”
Inconsistency at speeds as fast as 65 miles per hour (faster in some states) is not a good thing.
The AAA study found the systems face some of the same challenges people do. On public roadways, it said, nearly three-quarters of all system errors involved instances of lane departure or erratic lane position. The systems currently rely on in-vehicle cameras to determine lane position. Just like our eyes, the report said, the cameras struggle to “see” when lane markings are not clear or when the sun is providing too much glare. Also, lane changes can happen suddenly, causing the vehicle to struggle in a more complex driving environment.
For all our faults, we still have a wider range of experience and a better ability to adapt to changing conditions than our cars do.
One disturbing finding from the study was that the systems were “particularly challenged” when approaching a simulated disabled vehicle, partially in the roadway. When encountering that test scenario, in aggregate, a collision occurred 66% of the time and the average impact speed was 25 mph, the report said.
AAA believes manufacturers should do more simulations, closed-course testing and actual on-road evaluations before releasing to the mass market. It also advises car buyers to look for a vehicle with adaptive cruise control but wait a few years until the technology improves before purchasing a vehicle with active driving assistance.
That sounds sensible to us. There’s no substitute for attentive driving. Our cars should not be a distraction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.