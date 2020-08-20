We were glad to see the about-face of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who announced Tuesday he would “suspend” his gutting of the U.S. Postal Service, at least until after the November election.
We wish we thought we could trust him.
Even as his boss, President Donald Trump, continues to rail against mail-in voting, DeJoy announced several initiatives — including the removal of mailboxes from streets and mail sorting equipment from postal facilities — would be paused until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”
“We will deliver the nation’s election mail on time,” DeJoy said in a prepared statement.
We doubt DeJoy, who is scheduled to testify Friday before the Senate, suddenly had a moral awakening. We don’t believe he suddenly realized the impact his actions were having on so many facets of American life beyond voting and realized he was wrong.
No, it’s much more likely that lawsuits by more than 20 states, including New York, made him realize his position was untenable.
DeJoy, a Republican donor who took control of the agency in June, has swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations and raising alarms that Trump is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.
That definitely sounds like a Trump thing to do.
More Americans than ever are expected to choose to vote absentee during the coronavirus outbreak, and Trump doesn’t want that to happen.
He continued to spin scary yarns on Tuesday, telling reporters, “You can’t have millions and millions of ballots sent all over the place, sent to people that are dead, sent to dogs, cats, sent everywhere.”
Trump made clear last week that he would block $25 billion in emergency aid to the Postal Service, acknowledging he wanted to curtail election mail operations, as well as a Democratic proposal to provide $3.6 billion in additional election money to the states to help process an expected surge of mail-in ballots.
Opposition to Postal Service cuts has been bipartisan. Republicans are expected to support Saturday’s House vote on the “Delivering for America Act,” which would prohibit the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or the level of service it had in place on Jan. 1. The package would include the $25 billion the House has already approved as part of the COVID-19 rescue that is stalled in the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems open to helping the Post Office as well, though he insists it be part of larger legislation on COVID-19 relief.
The Post Office is an important thread in American life. While electronic communication has largely made the delivery of letters a thing of the past, there are still those among us who continue to communicate through written words, delivered to and from their homes by mail carriers. We count on the Post Office to deliver many things, including vital medications.
Big online retailers use our Post Office to get their goods to our homes — something extra important in these days of pandemic.
While interfering in the election is likely not the sole motivation for weakening the Post Office — the desire to divert delivery services to investor-owned, for-profit corporations is part of the agenda, too — Americans are rightly upset about the prospect of being forced to stand in lines during a pandemic when a better, safer option is available.
We hope DeJoy is forced to keep his word.
