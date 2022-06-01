The stabbing death of an Oneonta man is a reminder that violence can touch any corner of our world.
We don't yet know much about how Kaleb J. O’Neill, 24, came to an untimely end. We were glad to hear from Oneonta Police that they believe it was not a random attack and that they did not believe there was a danger to the public.
It's no less sad, but a bit less scary.
The Memorial Day death, which police have called a murder, happened in an alleyway at 6 Dietz Street, out of sight from the city's streets.
We don't yet know who reported the stabbing, but we know police officers and emergency medical personnel responded. They tried to help the victim, but were unable to save him.
Police will use their considerable resources to solve the crime. We have no doubt arrests will be made.
We'd like to know why Mr. O'Neill was in that alley and why he came to violence with his attacker — not for some prurient interest, but to shed light on the circumstances that left such a young man dead, to inform efforts to keep it from happening again and to address whatever underlying issues were there.
Are other young people in such danger? Can we help them avoid it?
And of course, people are clamoring for information. We understand that. Finding such things out is our job. But we're also committed to getting the information right, so we'll balance our curiosity with the need of the police to conduct their investigation and trust them to help us inform you when the facts are straight.
That's an area where social media, for all its immediacy, is lacking. When facts don't come quickly enough from official sources — or unofficial ones that truly have them — many of the denizens of social media will simply make up their own. Speculation is not information. "Somebody said..." is not a source.
It's a jarring crime in what is mostly a peaceful city in a quiet corner of the world. Just days after crimes that took so many more victims in far-off towns, it's not likely to gain much attention in the wider world.
But here, where such things are rare, we'll all pay close attention to the investigation, any arrests that might be made and the court cases that will follow. Many will question if there was a way the tragedy could have been avoided.
No doubt some reading this knew Mr. O'Neill. More probably know his family. They'll grieve his loss. That's how small communities are.
The case remains under investigation by the Oneonta Police Department in conjunction with the NYSP Oneonta Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Major Crimes Unit.
The case is also a reminder of those the city employs for those vital services. We can be glad detectives are not often called upon to investigate deaths, but also glad they're available when we need them. The same goes for the State Police resources that will be deployed here, and that the city could not afford to have on standby all by itself. The need for emergency medical services, on the other hand is every day. We're sure those who responded Monday have strong emotions connected to the death that happened despite their best efforts. We hope they know the community appreciates them.
What we know so far is that a man only a few years older than the college students who graduated a week ago, and not that much older than high school students who will graduate a few weeks hence, is dead.
And that is a terrible shame.
Anyone with additional information on the investigation is asked to contact the Oneonta Police Department Detective Division at 607-432-1111.
