The plan to place a lighted, digital sign at the entrance to Oneonta High School seems to have been hatched without a lot of thought.
Demolition of the previous sign — a decidedly non-digital and unlit artifice — began Monday at the East Street campus. A new, four-by-eight-foot, double-sided, programmable LED digital signboard will likely be shining brightly by the end of May.
David Ranieri, a 1978 graduate and a retired soccer coach at SUNY Oneonta, was the catalyst for the project, which is an effort of the 2022 senior class and the OHS alumni association.
“I live right up the road, and I was sick and tired of going up and down this road and you can’t read that sign, especially at night.” Ranieri said.
The idea proved popular. Ranieri and senior class leaders organized a fundraiser during an OHS alumni golf tournament in October. “We raised $25,000 in four hours,” Ranieri said.
Senior class Vice President Seamus Catella said, “Ninety percent of the senior class gave money.” The alumni association exceeded its $50,000 fundraising goal. Two dozen families gave $1,000 or more, and another 27 families or businesses gave smaller donations, according to Ranieri.
We have to wonder, in the midst of that fundraising frenzy, did anyone take time to consider the East Street neighbors who will have to look at the sign more than anyone?
It seems not.
Twenty-two neighbors who live along East Street signed a petition opposing the sign, and delivered it to school superintendent Tom Brindley in March.
One of those neighbors, Denise Michelson, made her feelings clear. “It’s horrible. I hate it. It’s disgusting. It’s rude. It’s obnoxious. It’s insulting. It’s demeaning,” she told our reporter.
Michelson and other neighbors objected to the sign at a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting in November and to school board members.
“And they just ignored us. Just totally ignored us,” she said.
Well, not quite. The Zoning Board approved an area variance for the sign with conditions to address neighborhood concerns attached. The sign is only to be used for school purposes, will be dimmed at 6:30 p.m. and turned off at 10 p.m. “unless there is a school function in progress.”
That’s not enough. Requiring that the sign be dimmed is an acknowledgement that it will be too bright in the first place. We can’t imagine any reason why it needs to be lit until 10 p.m.
Neighbors complained that the lights will flash into people’s homes, will distract drivers near a busy East Street crosswalk used by students, and are unattractive.
We agree. Such signs are now commonplace in commercial areas and are something we might as well get used to. They can even be useful in that setting. But in a residential area — such as East Street — it just seems so unnecessary.
It’s unfortunate that something dreamed up and executed with good intentions will cause lasting degradation of the quality of life for the school’s neighbors. The students, no doubt, believed they were leaving an asset to an institution they have loved as they head out to begin their adult lives. The alumni, similarly, must feel they’re giving something back.
But by failing to think of the consequences for those most affected by the scheme, they have instead created a thorn in the side of a neighborhood.
