“How many times do New Yorkers have to watch this movie because we keep seeing the same storyline play out again and again?”
That was the reaction of state Sen. James Tedisco, a Saratoga County Republican, to the announcement New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested Tuesday in a federal corruption investigation.
Benjamin resigned his office several hours later. He had not made a statement on the matter before our deadline.
Tedisco, who will run to represent part of our area if the most recent redistricting holds up in court, voiced what must be in many of our minds.
Not so long after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace, here we go again.
Corruption in Albany seems never-ending and bipartisan.
Benjamin, a Democrat, was accused in an indictment of participating in a scheme to obtain campaign contributions from a real estate developer in exchange for Benjamin’s agreement to use his influence as a state senator to get a $50,000 grant of state funds for a nonprofit organization the developer controlled.
Facing charges including bribery, fraud, conspiracy and falsification of records, Benjamin was expected to make an initial appearance Tuesday in Manhattan federal court.
To be clear, Benjamin, like everyone in our police blotter, is entitled to a presumption of innocence until he is proven guilty. But it sure doesn’t look good for a guy who was running for office after being appointed in the wake of an earlier scandal.
Gov. Kathy Hochul selected Benjamin for her old job when she was elevated to replace Cuomo. She has sought to distance herself from her former boss, but now finds herself repairing damage from what we assume is now a former running mate who carries enormous political baggage.
Republicans were quick to sharpen their knives and call for Benjamin’s head, but it would be easier to take them seriously if they weren’t so quiet when it was former Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno and his deputy, Sen. Thomas Libous, both Republicans, charged with felonies.
Both parties own the stink coming from Albany, though it’s fair to say Democrats, in the vast majority, own more of it.
Benjamin’s woes certainly bring Hochul’s vetting process into question. How thoroughly did her people dig into him?
According to an Associated Press story, reports recently came out saying subpoenas had been issued to Benjamin regarding an associate’s financial issues even before Hochul picked him as lieutenant governor.
That’s the kind of thing somebody should have found out. It’s certainly something Benjamin should have disclosed.
It’s good Benjamin quickly resigned and spared New Yorkers some of the drama that would have attended any attempt to stay in office. But it won’t help the perception of Albany corruption. It won’t restore public trust.
It’s true — from Eliot Spitzer to Bruno and Libous, to Sheldon Silver, to Cuomo and now Benjamin, we’ve seen this movie too many times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.