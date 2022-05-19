COVID-19 cases are on the rise again. Most people don’t seem to care, but we should.
Otsego County reported two COVID-19 deaths on Monday, May 16, as the number of new cases continued to rise in both Otsego and Delaware counties.
Both bits of news are disturbing.
It seems the two people who died were particularly vulnerable to disease, as they were both over 85 years old, and both were residents at the same nursing home, according to Heidi Bond, director of the Otsego County Health Department. Fortunately, there were no reports of a larger cluster of cases at that nursing home, though that won’t comfort the families of those who were lost.
What’s disturbing is that someone brought the virus into that environment because we aren’t being as careful as we once were.
“We’re definitely seeing a rise in the number of daily reported cases,” Bond said, with 90 new cases reported on Monday and 73 on Tuesday. Otsego County had recorded 764 COVID cases so far this month, as of May 17, exceeding the 735 reported during the entire month of April, but still far below the 2,394 cases in the county in January, during the omicron peak.
Otsego County reports the results of both lab tests and home tests on the county health department webpage, while the state COVID tracker only lists official PCR test results. People looking at the state website will get a less complete picture.
Delaware County officials have noticed clusters of COVID cases at nursing homes and assisted living facilities recently, but said it may be due to testing protocols. “Once they start having a case or two, they have to institute a testing protocol. So therefore, they’re also doing more testing” than others, and are more likely to turn up asymptomatic cases, said Mandy Walsh, director of public health for Delaware County.
The county had been averaging 15 to 20 new cases per day, Walsh said, though there has been a subtle increase each month.
After low community transmission in March, there was a “bit of a blip” after college and public school breaks in April, and another increase in May.
There will probably be bigger “blips” as people continue to gather in larger groups, no longer taking the precautions they did when it was mandated.
Walsh seems to agree.
“Definitely people are out and about, there are more activities. There are more events happening,” Walsh said, “We also have a lot of traffic and travel … the tourism and people visiting in the weekend.” The rising COVID case numbers are a natural consequence of the warmer weather and increased socializing, Walsh suggested.
While the rising rates are unfortunate, it’s worse in much of the state. The CDC map shows a group of six counties in central New York, including Delaware, Chenango, Otsego and Schoharie, at the medium level for community spread of COVID, surrounded by most of New York state at the high risk level.
New York City moved from the medium COVID alert level to high alert, the city health commissioner announced Tuesday.
“Is the mandate going to come back into place?” Bond said. “I don’t think there’ll be one from the state. And I don’t think that there’s the climate to do one at the local level.”
That’s right. There’s no political climate for safety, and families keep paying the price.
