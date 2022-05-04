We had mixed reactions to the announcement Tuesday that Gov. Kathy Hochul had appointed Rep. Antonio Delgado as lieutenant governor.
Our first reaction is selfish — we think he has been a very good representative for our region in the U.S. House of Representatives and we wish we could keep him there. In a day when politicians from both parties move to ideological extremes to get soundbites on national TV and social media — as well as to rile up the fringes and boost fundraising — Delgado has been a solid part of the “sensible center,” which, we believe, includes most of the residents of our region.
Delgado was recognized last year as Congress’s fourth most bipartisan member and the most bipartisan Democratic member by the Common Ground Committee, which issued a “scorecard” to “assess the degree to which elected officials and candidates for office seek points of agreement on social and political issues through listening and productive conversation,” a media release said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has twice awarded Delgado its Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship.
Delgado’s joyous nature, gentle tone and lack of self-aggrandizement have stood in stark contrast to the partisan vitriol of two of his New York neighbors in Congress, Claudia Tenney and Elise Stefanik. We’ll miss it.
We’ll also miss his efforts to build bridges to people with ideologies and backgrounds different from his own. We’ve heard from Republicans, even conservative ones, who privately admit Delgado “has done a pretty good job.”
And we’ll sure miss the way he got out into the communities and met people. Never too important to visit a small event in a small town or to cheerfully shake a hand, he genuinely seemed to care.
And that’s on top of a voting record that clearly was aimed at helping the people who sent him to Washington.
We’re a little confused by Hochul’s choice, though.
On one hand, Delgado seems a perfect running mate. He’s charismatic and not plagued by the ethical problems that chased his predecessor, Brian Benjamin, out of office. Indeed, if there were dirt to be found on Delgado, the opposition would have found it and exploited it before he upset a sitting congressman in 2018 and routed a challenger in 2020 — both in a district that is more a reddish shade of purple than a bluish one.
Delgado’s relative youth — he’s 45 — will appeal to many voters, as will his Afro-Hispanic ethnicity. Both stand in contrast to Hochul.
But there are other areas where their appeal overlaps and seems unlikely to expand Hochul’s reach.
Both are centrists. Hochul has not been embraced by her party’s left wing, and Delgado’s record seems unlikely to change that. Perhaps more importantly, both are upstaters. Hochul’s original choice of Benjamin — if ill-advised for other reasons — made sense because he was a known quantity in New York City.
Hochul faces primary challenges from the left in New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and from the right in U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island. Does Delgado help with the math in that matchup? If she prevails, will having him on the ticket bring out the the NYC voters needed to defeat a Republican challenger?
It’ll be fascinating to watch.
