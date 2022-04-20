The snow storm that hit the region Monday night into Tuesday was a pretty good reminder of a couple things.
First, we’re not as in control of things as we like to think. For all our thinking and planning, our arrogance about how smart we are, the machines and gizmos and gadgets we build to exert our control, there are things — mostly natural things — that just don’t care.
An old Yiddish saying, translated here to English, says, “Man plans and God laughs.” Scottish poet Robert Burns, again translated to English, said, “The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.”
We got a big dose of that kind of humility in the form of the foot or so of heavy, wet snow that blanketed the region and brought down trees which, in turn, brought down power lines. Many of us were left without the electricity we take for granted. It was an inconvenience at best and a danger, at worst.
We’re also accustomed to hopping into our vehicles and easily going where we like, when we like. That, too, was curtailed, if just a little.
But the storm was also a reminder that there are many things people do very well and many people out there doing them.
The storm didn’t catch anyone by surprise because the weather forecasters did a good job of warning us it was coming. We had ample time to prepare.
There’s a ridiculous old joke about weather forecasters only being right half the time, but that’s nonsense. Sure, they miss once in a while. We all do. The truth is, they’re very good and they’re getting better.
Imagine the lives of our ancestors, who would have gone to bed of a fair spring night and awakened to a mess like we saw Tuesday morning, never knowing it was on the way.
And spare a thought for those who respond to such emergencies.
We can grumble about the power being out — about not being able to use our devices — but the power would stay out if there were not hardy souls who brave the weather and wade through the snow to reach trouble spots that are often far from the road. Wielding chain saws and the specialized tools of their craft, they cut the errant tree limbs and string the wires that restore our comfort and access to the wider world. Sometimes, they have to drag big things — utility poles, transformers — to the places where they are needed.
Big thanks to those folks.
And there are those whose job it is to clear our roads, to restore and maintain our access to our jobs and the things we need. Their job is hard when the weather is bad, but they do it, anyway.
And a special thanks to people who do not have to do what they do, but do it anyway. That’s our volunteer firefighters.
We’ve often wondered why the first call goes to emergency services rather than highway departments when roads are blocked by fallen trees or limbs, but thus has it it ever been. People who may have come home after a full day at work or were roused from sleep don’t seem ever to fail to respond when their help is needed.
The same forecasters who told us this mess was coming have also said the weather will warm up this week and the snow will disappear. Before long, the snow will be a memory. We’ll talk about it for years because, after all, a mid-April snowstorm of this magnitude is just not that common a thing.
Sometimes, we need reminders that we generally have things pretty easy.
