Regardless of where one stands on the abortion debate, we believe New York Attorney General Letitia James and some in the state Legislature go a step too far when they call for New Yorkers to pay the bills for women who come to New York from other states for abortions.
James endorsed a proposal Monday that would have the state government spend $50 million on women’s health services to cover the cost of abortions in New York for women who come to the state from jurisdictions that ban or restrict the procedure.
Calling access to abortions a “critical right,” James said, “Bans will not stop abortions; bans will only stop safe abortions.”
Abortions in New York represent 12.2% of all abortions in the United States, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a progressive think tank that favors access to the procedure.
An estimated 7,000 of the abortions in New York are performed on women who travel to New York from other states. That number could balloon to 30,000 each year, James said.
New York is a very blue state. It is likely abortion will remain legal here. Officials are right to expect an influx of those who want the procedure. But should the financial burden fall on New Yorkers? There needs to be a better way.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, at least, seems to recognize the problem is national. She argues there should be federal financial support to “safe harbor” states offering abortions. She is also asking Congress to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal funding for abortion.
We don’t expect her to get far with that, but at least it would put some of the burden on the states that chase their citizens outside their borders for a service that has been a Constitutional right for 50 years.
A push to strengthen New York’s abortion protections and — if James and other supporters have their way — offer financial aid for abortions, comes after the recent leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade in support of abortion rights.
“We’ve seen states where they seek to criminalize abortion, we have seen states where they seek to deputize and incentivize bounty hunters to report individuals who have had abortions,” James told reporters, referring to laws in Texas and other states that are enforced by third parties, which makes challenging them more difficult.
Scary times, indeed. But the solution needs to come from somewhere other than New York’s taxpayers.
We find ourselves in rare agreement with Assemblyman John Salka, R-Madison County, who asked: “Haven’t we beat up the taxpayers enough already?”
A famous pollster, Lee Miringoff of Marist College, seems to think most New Yorkers will be more generous than we are. “The people who are pro-choice in New York are not necessarily going to look negatively on that,” he said. “I think they understand the predicament of the women who are seeking health care. So I would be surprised if there was any negative fallout.”
We’ll see. What is clear is that we are entering a time when red states seem to be in a contest to see who can enact the most draconian anti-abortion laws and blue states are digging their heels in just as deeply to protect and even extend the viability of abortion as a choice.
And someone has to pay for it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.