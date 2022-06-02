These are certainly interesting times for employers.
Businesses everywhere are having trouble filling positions. Some have had to curtail hours or services. We’ve seen it firsthand.
The number of unfilled job openings in the U.S. reached a record 11.5 million in March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday.
There are plenty of opinions about the cause. Some say people just don’t want to work anymore, but we don’t believe that. We do believe people are expecting more from the part of their lives dedicated to making a living, and evidence backs that up.
Fortunately for them, there are more opportunities than any time in memory. A CNBC report says the “Great Resignation,” a trend that emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to be a factor in the American economy.
According to federal data, nearly 4.3 million people quit their jobs in January, a slight monthly decline but still near the record level set in November. The elevated level in early 2022 comes off a year in which almost 48 million people quit their jobs, an annual record, the report said. CNBC said the data suggests people aren’t quitting their jobs to exit the labor market, but to take better jobs.
The high labor demand is pushing employers to pay higher wages as they compete to attract talent, and that higher pay is luring workers away from their current jobs.
A likely culprit is the retirement of Baby Boomers from the workforce. Ironically, many have long wished that huge chunk of the population would “get out of the way” and let Generation X and its successors have more opportunity. As the youngest of the Baby Boomers approach their 60s, it’s happening. The bulk of the Boomer population has already reached retirement age. They’ve left the workforce, but with pensions and retirement accounts, their need for goods and services has not abated. So, the need for workers, especially in entry-level service jobs, has outstripped the number of people available to fill that need.
The U.S. is not the only place where it’s happening. Japan is another nation that saw a post-World War II baby boom and, today, the population of elderly Japanese people — those who have aged out of the workforce — is more than twice the population of young people waiting to enter, according to Japanese government statistics.
While the population numbers here are not quite so lopsided, the U.S. population shows a bulge in the number of people aged 55 to 69 and plenty of people older. Fortunately, there’s a strong population of people aged 25 to about 39, but the “pyramid” narrows between those two groups and shrinks notably below. Those people younger than 25 are the ones traditionally looking for entry level jobs. Chances are they still do, but there are just too many jobs to go around.
A Politico report says the U.S. has exacerbated the problem by failing to develop its workforce. That’s less a problem for entry-level service jobs than it is for skilled labor, but it’s contributing to the supply chain issues that have been a drag on the economy, the report says. That, in turn, makes it harder for employers to offer the pay and benefits workers are looking for.
It’s certain that people are going to have to have jobs to keep themselves fed and housed, so they’ll be out there, looking. With the strong economy, though, they have options. Eventually, a new normal will emerge. Automation will certainly be a factor.
Like everyone else, we’ll be interested to see what that looks like.
