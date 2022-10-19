Watchdog groups are calling for an end to some of the executive authority wielded by the governor of New York, and we agree.
As reported by CNHI State Reporter Joe Mahoney, Reinvent Albany, which bills itself as a nonpartisan watchdog group, said in a new report that Gov. Kathy Hochul, in releasing 10 disaster declarations since August 2021, effectively suspended dozens of laws put in place by the Legislature, including one ensuring there is competitive bidding on state contracts and another aimed at preventing corruption and collusion by state vendors.
One particularly troubling aspect of all this is that the declarations allows the executive branch to sign off on contracts without having them reviewed by the state comptroller.
The group said one $637 million contract that eluded the review of Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli went to Digital Gadgets, which sold COVID testing equipment to the state. It’s alleged the company’s leader and relatives gave political donations to Hochul’s campaign, triggering election year allegations of a pay-to-play scandal.
Hochul has said she played no role in awarding that contract to Digital Gadgets, a company that acquired the equipment it sold to the state from another vendor.
Maybe that’s true. But it sure doesn’t look good. A review by DiNapoli’s office could have avoided even the appearance of impropriety.
“We think that the way the governor’s emergency powers are structured in law is overly broad, and it can invite corruption and abuse of power,” said Rachael Fauss, senior policy advisor for Reinvent Albany.
Reinvent Albany is asking lawmakers to pass legislation that would require notification to the Legislature, affected local governments and the comptroller’s office to give them the opportunity to comment before emergency powers are extended or modified.
We understand that executives need to work quickly in times of emergency. But operating in a bubble, without the feedback of those affected, invites trouble.
The group is also urging Hochul to sign a measure on her desk that would restore the ability of the comptroller to review state contracts before they are signed.
We urge the same.
The governor’s office, in responding to the report, said the emergencies declared by Hochul all complied with existing law and were necessary to deal with such matters as the outbreak of monkeypox, the detection of the poliovirus and the spread of COVID-19, as well as imminent threats of gun violence.
“Faced with historic and unique emergencies, from hurricanes to gun violence to multiple simultaneous public health crises, Governor Hochul has judiciously used the powers granted to her by the New York State Constitution to protect New Yorkers and save lives,” said Hochul spokesman Ari Small.
That may be, but there’s still that huge contract awarded to a campaign donor.
DiNapoli is also urging Hochul to sign the legislation that would restore “critical oversight checks” over state contracts.
“The Comptroller’s independent contract review is an essential deterrent to waste, fraud and abuse,” DiNapoli said. “By reviewing contracts before they are awarded, my office helps ensure the integrity of the procurement process and protects taxpayers and agencies.”
He added: “The governor should sign this bill.”
We think DiNapoli stated it well. Gov. Hochul, please sign the bill.
