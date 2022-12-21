Keep strengthening the right to vote in New York state
Auburn Citizen. Dec. 14.
New York has made another positive change to protect the rights of voters.
The so-called "wrong church" law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, means that votes will now be counted even if voters mistakenly fill out an affidavit ballot at the wrong polling location.
Supporters of the reform said that because people are sometimes given incorrect or confusing information about where they are supposed to vote that more than 13,000 affidavit ballots were thrown out in 2010 because voters showed up at the wrong polling place. Adding to the potential for even more confusion going forward, polling places were changed for more than 86,000 New York City voters earlier this year.
It's just the latest in a series of commonsense changes to make it easier for New Yorkers to cast their ballots — and ensure that their votes will be counted.
Voter registration is now automatic for people conducting business with some state agencies, such as filling out an application for a driver's license; voter registrations are now automatically transferred when a resident moves to a new address; and an extended period of early voting now gives people plenty of chances to get to the polls, despite work and family obligations and unforeseen scheduling conflicts.
Figuring out which affidavit ballots correspond with different election districts will make a little more work for local election boards, but there is no reason to throw out an affidavit ballot simply because it was left at the wrong location as the result of an honest mistake.
___
New York's impossible electric-car goals
New York Post, Dec. 14.
Kudos to the Empire Center's James Hanley for flagging the impossibility of New York meeting its goals on electric cars and trucks.
A law Gov. Kathy Hochul signed last fall makes it "a goal of the state" for all new passenger cars and trucks sold or leased in New York after 2034 to be zero-emission vehicles. Interim state goals include having 850,000 ZEVs on the road by 2025, up from about 87,000 now — plus having them be 35% of new car sales in 2026 and 68% in 2030, when they're now under 4%.
This would require incredibly drastic shifts in consumer behavior, Hanley explains: The 2025 goal requires New Yorkers to buy EVs at nine times the current rate by then — doubling, redoubling and doubling again. By 2030, EVs would have to be 60% of all new-car purchases for the math to work.
Yet the auto industry may not even produce enough new electric vehicles to make that possible, not when California has similar goals. Heck, just making the needed high-tech batteries will challenge industry.
Happily, Hanley estimates that natural market forces may get New York close to the 2035 goal by 2050 or so — which does nearly as much good when it comes to global emissions.
So, as long as the state doesn't try forcing the future to arrive early, it'll only be another case of politicians promising more than they can actually deliver.
