No matter your background, political affiliation, race, or gender — we are all impacted by the rising cost of everyday goods and services. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports grocery store or supermarket food prices increased 10.8% between April 2021 and April 2022. That number is expected to rise still further — between seven and eight percent in 2022.
While no one is happy about skyrocketing inflation, we have all come to expect higher prices in the grocery aisle and at the pump. What we, and our readers, may not expect is the sneaky, shameful and perfidious practice of shrinkflation.
Shrinkflation, simply put, is the process of shrinking the size or quantity of a product while holding the price — and it may be happening more often than you think.
Brands such as Folgers, Reese’s, Pedigree, Cottonelle, Crest and countless others expect consumers are not savvy enough to notice they are being duped. Admittedly, we would never notice a two-pack of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups that used to weigh in at 1.6 ounces is now just 1.5 ounces. We aren’t losing sleep over the estimated five fewer Doritos per bag. We did, however, notice Bounty Triples Select-a-size paper towels sheet count dropped from 165 to 147. A representative from Proctor & Gamble reportedly informed Quartz (qz.com), that the smaller package of Bounty paper towels got better as it got smaller due to increased absorbency per sheet. According to a P&G representative, we are getting a better deal.
Generic or off-brand products are just as likely as their name-brand counterparts to dramatically shrink their products. Walmart Great Value Paper Towels shrunk from 168 2-ply sheets per roll to just 120. Although we are now getting 30% less product, the price remains the same.
If watching our favorite products shrink was not bad enough, companies are working diligently to convince us we should be happy for the change — grateful even. The most insulting of these tricksters is Gatorade, a product of PepsiCo. Gatorade shrunk the size of its bottles from 32 oz. to 28 oz. Rather than admitting they are cutting costs, the company claims they did it to make the bottle “easier to grab” and “more aerodynamic.” As if Gatorade drinkers across the globe have been clamoring for a more sleek design. Finally! Gatorade reduced the size of its product by 12.5% and had the gall to tell its consumers it was in their best interest.
Shrinkflation is completely legal as long as products are clearly labeled and the business is not engaged in “unfair or deceptive practices.” This practice seems pretty deceptive to us.
The only real way to avoid — or limit — the effects of shrinkflation on your household is to choose more whole foods which are less susceptible to shrinkage and pay close attention to unit pricing. That is, a product’s by-the-pound or by-the-ounce price.
For most shoppers, finding the time to keep track of unit pricing on household staples is unrealistic. Brand trust has been replaced with brand skepticism-and for good reason. It seems, at least for now, if a good deal is what you are searching for, you are on your own.
