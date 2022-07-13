As a nation, we are addicted to electronic screens. More so, we are addicted to the endless stream of information and entertainment to which those screens give us access — and so are our children. Sure, those screens keep us up-to-date on current events, upcoming social occasions and the latest episode of our favorite Netflix series, but an abundance of “screen time” can also contribute to depression, sleep disruptions, obesity, anxiety and lower test scores in children.
The American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry estimates on average, children from 8 to 12 years of age in the United States spend four to six hours a day watching or using screens. For teens, screen time use averages closer to nine hours per day.
We should all be troubled by those numbers.
With cellphones and tablets being so easily accessible, parents may not always know what content their children are viewing. They may be exposed to violence, negative stereotypes, substance abuse, misleading information or cyberbullying: the effects of which can be damaging and even life-threatening.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 24 in the U.S. Nearly 20% of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide and 9% have attempted to take their lives. When we consider the fact that 59% of US teenagers report having experienced bullying or harassment online, it is hard to deny a correlation exists between excessive screen time and thoughts of self-harm and depression.
Cyberbullying is not the only threat to the mental well-being of America’s children.
Children younger than 18 have never really known a world where social media and cell phones didn’t exist. They have grown accustomed to the instant feedback that comes with a Facebook “like.” That immediate positive reinforcement is just one on a long list of psychologies deployed by companies like Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to grab and hold the attention of our youth. What Meta does once it has that attention is bombard children with messages which are designed to influence them as human beings. Do we want to give that kind of power to Mark Zuckerberg?
Last year, The Wall Street Journal released internal documents from Meta which found that 32% of teen girls who felt bad about their bodies said Instagram made the issue worse. We aren’t surprised. Many social media users regularly post filtered or doctored images of themselves to hide what they perceive as flaws. If teen girls are spending up to nine hours a day viewing and comparing themselves to unrealistic images which companies like Meta purposely impose on our children, their self-esteem is bound to suffer.
If we expect our children to grow into happy, healthy and well-adjusted members of society, perhaps it’s time to pull the plug and stop allowing the creators of video games, social media platforms and streaming services to raise our children. If we do, we may even get to know them a little bit.
