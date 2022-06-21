The so-called “long arm of the law” was on stark display in recent days.
Murders are rare in our area, but police said murder was exactly what happened to Kaleb O’Neill, a 24-year-old Oneonta man, who died of stab wounds after being found, gravely injured, in a city alleyway on Memorial Day.
With no apparent witnesses to the crime and no one caught in the act, police needed to put all the tools at their disposal into identifying the killers. It took a couple weeks, but police said late Friday they had found their men.
Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg said Monday, the department became aware of a pair of suspects through “leads developed through our investigation.”
He said the department pursued more than 160 leads in the case that led to the arrest.
“As with any investigation, we will exploit any lead we receive, whether its cellular data or social media posts,” he said.
Witzenburg said the department was “able to get several images from the area” where the stabbing occurred, including “some images that are important to the investigation.”
Police have a lot of tools at their disposal. Would-be wrongdoers would do well to remember that.
Police said two brothers, Terry DeCutler, 31, of Sidney, and Nicholas DeCutler, 34, of Unadilla, were charged with second-degree murder in connection with O’Neill’s death.
Like all of us, the DeCutler brothers are innocent until proven guilty through the machinations of the criminal justice system. That process began with their arraignment in city court and will continue with hearings this week. Eventually, unless other information changes things, there will be trials or plea bargains.
Most of us are consumers of television crime dramas. We have a rudimentary idea of some of the methods of police work, though probably not an entirely accurate one. Certainly not an in-depth understanding of the process.
Unlike a world where crimes are solved in an hour, this case shows that real police work requires just that — work. And time, too.
Our own limitations aside, we can appreciate the work it takes to go from having no idea who committed a crime to being confident enough in the facts revealed through investigation to charge people with one of the most serious crimes included in our laws.
It helps that OPD had partners and resources at its disposal. State Police officers from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Major Crimes Unit, Computer Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit assisted OPD in the criminal investigation, as did the Otsego County Sheriffs Office, Otsego County District Attorney’s Office and Sidney Police Department also assisted in the investigation, the release said.
Society invests a lot of money into police departments. Manpower, training and technology are expensive. We’re fortunate that we don’t need to see that investment in action often, but we’re also fortunate it’s available.
