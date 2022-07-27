We salute the power crews who worked so hard to turn the lights back on in Oneonta and other places in the region after storms earlier this week, but we have some questions for their bosses.
New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) reported Sunday night it was responding after strong winds and heavy rain associated with severe thunderstorms knocked out power to about 15,000 customers. More than half those customers were in the company’s Oneonta division, which includes parts of several counties.
Many were in the city of Oneonta, itself, where a tree fell from the hillside near Nick’s Diner on Chestnut Street, knocking out power to many homes and businesses, including The Daily Star, overnight and for most of Monday. Power was restored in time for us to print Tuesday’s newspaper, but lack of access to our systems and servers put limits on what we could prepare for printing.
We understand that acts of nature happen, and that no one can be prepared for every situation, but we note the last time we had an issue printing the paper — an instance where we were unable to print until the following day — was because a tree fell from the same hillside, striking the very same power pole, according to accounts shared with us.
Some maintenance after the earlier outage might have saved a lot of people a lot of trouble this time. We wonder why such maintenance is not a larger priority for the company. Certainly, there are remote places along NYSEG lines where such trouble can’t be foreseen. But a known trouble spot in a population center should have gotten more attention.
Credit where it’s due, though. The company’s storm response teams had pre-staged crews in advance of the storms. When the weather had cleared, they got to work.
According to a NYSEG media release, the storms caused damage to infrastructure in the area, including 10 broken poles and 31 wires down.
Crews worked through the night and the following day. Crews were brought in from other companies and other areas to supplement to local work force. Convoys of power company trucks could be seen headed to trouble spots.
NYSEG did a pretty good job of keeping people updated through its website and social media, as well as through media releases. People had a pretty good idea where outages were, and got reasonable estimates of when power would be restored.
While that electronic information might not have been of much help to people without electricity not so long ago, our attachment to mobile phones and cellular networks meant we could keep up.
And we can’t say enough about the people who manned the trucks, cut the trees, cleaned up the mess and installed new wires, poles and transformers where necessary. It’s hard, dangerous work, performed outdoors in less-than-ideal conditions, and those folks saw the job through, working long hours to get it done.
At one point, NYSEG said it had “more than 1,000 field resources engaged in restoration efforts across the state.” We think “field resources” means people, but we can’t really be sure.
At any rate, a lot of people worked hard to clean up a big mess and they did it well. We just hope Iberdrola, the Spain-based utility company that owns NYSEG and many other utilities around the world, thinks about putting more of its resources into power reliability, reducing the need for recovery and the hardship for its customers.
