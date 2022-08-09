We don’t understand some of the people who are up in arms about the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property and the seizure of documents found there.
These are the same “law and order” types who never question police actions against other suspects and, indeed, figure anyone accused by police must be guilty.
Of course, there are those who echo cries of “witch hunt” and “political persecution,” but those people are ignoring facts.
A search warrant is not an easy thing for police to get. In any case, cops have to go to a judge and make the case that the violation of a person’s privacy and property are necessary to uphold the law. Can you imagine how much higher that standard must be in the case of a former president?
FBI agents could not enter Mar-a-Lago to search for evidence of crimes just because Joe Biden told them to. They could not break into a safe, as Trump claims, just because Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered it.
Of course Trump, perhaps the least credible person of whom we’re aware, paints himself as a victim. He knows there’s an audience for that — people who, despite all evidence, hang on his every word and believe the rest of the world, not Trump, is the problem.
We were saddened by the reaction of Trump sycophant Rep. Elise Stefanik, who will likely represent part of our area after Congressional redistricting takes effect next year.
“The FBI’s raid on President Trump’s Florida home is a dark day in American history,” Stefanik said in a media release. “The political weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice is an actual threat to democracy.”
Without knowing what was in the warrant, what evidence the Justice Department used to get it, she has determined Trump is a victim and law enforcement is the enemy.
Does she give the same latitude to everyone under criminal investigation? Well, no.
She has made political hay of New York’s bail reform laws which, she says, have undermined law enforcement.
And here she is, undermining law enforcement.
This is the same Stefanik who has excused and ignored the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021. Her judgment of actual threats to democracy is not good.
Let’s be clear. Trump has not been charged with a crime. Perhaps he never will be. If he is, he will have the same rights all of us have — to be considered innocent until proven guilty and to face his accusers in a court of law.
But he does not have more rights than the rest of us. He does not have a right to break the law with impunity just because he has an enormous ego and a cult of followers.
That’s not to say the Justice Department, including the FBI, don’t need to be transparent in the matter. They owe the American public some clarity on what they’re doing on our behalf. Of course they shouldn’t divulge information that would compromise their case, but there must be something they can say to soften the brunt of the storm they have unleashed.
Reasonable people should not leap to their feet to declare Trump guilty of whatever the FBI is investigating him for, but they can’t bellow that he’s innocent, either.
We just don’t know enough, yet. Let’s wait and find out.
