With just days to spare before the state's April 1 budget deadline, Gov. Kathy Hochul this week introduced announced the first grand boondoggle of her months-long tenure in office, an $850 million taxpayer subsidy for the billionaire owners of the NFL's Buffalo Bills to build a new stadium.
It's a deal even the most rosy-eyed Bills fan must find nauseating: the state will cough up $600 million while Erie County will pay $250 million. To put this in perspective, the team's owners, Kim and Terry Pegula, have an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion made in the gas hydrofracking industry. They and the NFL will contribute just $550 million, a small fraction of the $1.4 billion project's cost. It would be the largest public subsidy for a sports stadium in U.S. history, surpassing the $750 million ripoff of Las Vegas taxpayers by the NFL's Raiders in 2016.
Some of the plan's critics, including one of Hochul's Democratic gubernatorial rivals, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island, note that when maintenance and other costs are included, the final cost to taxpayers could reach up to $1.13 billion. And Hochul, a Buffalo native, doesn't seem to realize how unseemly her enthusiasm for the parochial project appears outside of her Western New York political base. Critics have noted that her husband, William Hochul, is general counsel for Delaware North, a food services giant that coincidentally has run concessions at the Bills' current stadium since 1992.
But while Hochul deserves the criticism she's getting for the deal, such runaway stadium subsidies are a nation problem reaching beyond the scope of the state Legislature. After all, the Bills had threatened weeks earlier to leave New York; a team executive warned ominously that the Bills "absolutely will not" extend the lease at their current stadium if a deal for a new one fell through. It's an old playbook: the Raiders' massive subsidy from Las Vegas came after a similar attempt to extort money from Oakland taxpayers met resistance. Raiders owner Mark Davis wasn't bluffing, and like the Pegulas, he showed that an NFL owner's loyalty to a community is nothing but an empty promise.
“Buffalo Bills fans have enough stress,” Hochul, apparently not much of a poker player, said in announcing the deal. “I did not want them to have to worry about the future of the team.”
As with similar subsidies, the announcement of the Bills deal came with the usual laughable claims about job creation and economic growth. Hochul's administration claims that keeping the Bills in Buffalo would bring $385 million a year in outside spending to Western New York from people who wouldn't otherwise spend money there. Hochul said the deal creates "10,000 union jobs," without specifying how many are temporary.
These sorts of exaggerated claims have been thrown around for years because they're nearly impossible to verify. But how many people attending Buffalo Bills games are simply Western New Yorkers who would otherwise spend their money at a different local entertainment venue? Economists Robert Baade and Allen Sanderson have studied this and found little evidence of economic stimulus, noting that adding a major sporting venue to a local economy will "realign economic activity within a city's leisure industry rather than adding to it."
In his book "The New Cathedrals: Politics and Media in the History of Stadium Construction," Penn State professor Robert Trumpbour notes: "What is less examined is the tendency of many high-paid professional athletes to spend large portions of their salary outside of a host community in areas they consider 'home.'" With the cold winters of Western New York and the predominance of athletes from southern U.S. states on NFL rosters, this is certainly a factor for the Bills.
Hochul and the state Legislature should punt this deal for now. But team owners will continue to pit community against community in bidding wars unless Congress takes up proposals to restrict the ability of states and municipalities to enable these heists.
