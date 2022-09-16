We’re big fans of thinking and sharing ideas, and we welcome the return of TEDx Oneonta.
For the uninitiated, TED talks are short speeches, 18 minutes or fewer. According to the parent organization’s website, TED began in 1984 as a conference where technology, entertainment and design converged (thus, the acronym), and today covers almost all topics — from science to business to global issues — in more than 100 languages. Independently run TEDx events help share ideas in communities around the world.
Here in Oneonta, TEDx talks will return next weekend.
Organizer Dan Buttermann said TEDx Oneonta speakers will create new connections and bring diverse ideas to the community through the conference on Sept. 24.
The event has proven popular in the past, selling out its available tickets. Proof of the popularity is the number of people who desired the TEDx Oneonta spotlight — 62 people applied to speak at the conference. Only five were chosen.
TEDx speakers Rosalia Rivera, Anne Therese Gennari, Micah J. Wonjoon Kessel, Lisa Meschutt and Lisa Powell Graham were selected for their diverse and developed ideas that were deemed important for the community, according to Butterman.
The talks will cover a wide range of topics, presented by speakers who represent a wide swath of geography. Meschutt is from Oneonta. Rivera is from British Columbia in Canada. The others represent distances in between.
“We look for five things out of our applicants,” Buttermann said. “We want ideas that are ready, ideas that show the speaker is well versed in what they are talking about, ideas that are important for the community and diverse talks that fit in with the rest of the speakers.”
Buttermann, a fan of TED talks, saw value in bringing them to Oneonta.
“I wanted to see how I could engage people in a new way. I love TED talks and I watch them a lot and I figured that maybe a TED talk would do well in Oneonta and it has become a good community event that brings new ideas,” he said.
We’d say he was right.
The exchange of ideas is not all from the stage. Networking after the event will allow people to engage with each other and share ideas.
“This year, we are excited to host a networking event after the speakers are done. This allows audience members to ask follow up questions or talk and share ideas with each other, maybe make a new friend as well,” Butterman said.
The event will be held at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, a venue well-suited for the purpose.
Buttermann said there are 1,500 TEDx events organized every year. “We have people coming from Africa or New Zealand, people we don’t normally interact with on the daily,” he said. “There is a positive ripple effect that comes from these events and TEDx highlights people here that have big ideas as well as people from all over the world.”
Butterman said he aims to create a TED stage that’s valuable for both the speakers and the audience.
“We have around 340,000 views from across our TEDx talks, topics ranging from farming to business to entrepreneurship. If we are able to connect with people and inspire them then we will see a positive impact,” he said.
We urge readers to look up TED talks online and look for something that interests them. We also hope the community will support the Oneonta event. Information can be found at https://www.tedxoneonta.com/
