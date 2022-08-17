We can respect political differences, but not cheap political stunts. That’s especially true when those stunts exploit people.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has made a big show, recently, of packing desperate migrants into buses and sending them to Washington D.C. or New York City
“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said in a media release. “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”
Right-wingers seem to find the stunt hilarious. And that is horrifically sad.
The migrants Abbott is using as props are real people — not that it matters to those who have been conditioned to see brown people from south of the border as somehow less than human.
We think of desperate families fleeing poverty or violence in their home countries, just as some of our own ancestors did decades or centuries ago. They believed in the promise of opportunity here in the U.S. and headed here with nothing more than they could carry.
We think of scared children, already having survived a long journey to the border, rounded up and herded onto buses for another long trip in an unfamiliar country to a destination they do not know or understand.
Abbott, it seems, doesn’t think of them as people at all, only as tools to prop up his popularity with those who equate dehumanizing others with strength.
Adams, for his part, is doing the right thing.
He mobilized social services for those arriving on Abbott’s buses and even met them at the Port Authority bus station.
“This is horrific, when you think about what the governor is doing,” Adams said at the bus terminal, according to an article published by Politico.
Proof that it’s a stunt and not a real effort to alleviate crowding at the border is in the sheer lack of numbers. There were only 14 people on the bus Adams greeted in New York City. There were only 40 when it departed Texas. That won’t make a difference in the “crisis” Abbott insists his state is suffering.
The only valid point in Abbott’s lame performance is that Texas alone should not bear the cost of maintaining the migrants until asylum hearings can be held and those who are admitted to the U.S. are resettled to become part of a work force that badly needs them. No, that is a national obligation and all of us should be expected to do our part.
Unfortunately, in a nation where crying children on a bus are considered a source of amusement for so many, there’s little incentive for politicians to do the right thing. After years of some politicians demonizing people for their own purposes, too many among us think the lucky accident of our birth in a prosperous, mostly peaceful country makes us innately superior to those who did not have such luck.
Some of our ancestors faced such animosity when they arrived in this country. It’s sad the lessons they learned have been lost on their progeny.
People are not political props. Their suffering should not be a source of amusement. People who believe in the nation’s founding tenet that “All men are created equal,” or adhere to the Biblical “golden rule” should know better.
