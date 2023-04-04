We are living in a time that will be taught as part of American history.
Tuesday’s arrest and arraignment of former President Donald J. Trump marked the first time a former chief executive of the nation became a defendant in a criminal court.
Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records, related to the alleged payment of hush money to a porn star who has said she had sex with him, and to others who had knowledge of the situation.
Court documents say Trump falsified documents to hide criminal conduct in a scheme to violate election laws and protect his campaign for president in 2016.
Trump’s fans refuse to believe their man could be guilty of wrongdoing. They cry — as he does — that he is the victim of a political witch hunt. But grand juries do not act frivolously when they vote to indict people. Even if, as Trump claims, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is promoting politics rather than justice, there would be no charges if Bragg did not convince the jurors there was enough evidence to force Trump to stand trial.
Some of Trump’s detractors, on the other hand, have declared him guilty. They’ve got it wrong, too.
Every once in a while, there’s one of these high-profile criminal cases that gives Americans a lesson in jurisprudence. O.J. Simpson comes to mind. Most among us don’t understand the process — the arrest and indictment, which are merely accusations; the arraignment, where a citizen formally becomes a defendant and bail may or not be imposed; a trial or plea, which determines guilt or innocence; and finally, if guilt is determined, the punishment, which could consist of fines, imprisonment or other sanctions.
Like all of us, Trump is entitled to go through that process. He has been indicted and arrested. He is a defendant. He has the right to a trial, at which he may be found not guilty.
It’s going to be fascinating to watch. We should all have a sense of history as we follow it, whatever the outcome.
This has to be galling for Trump, who seems to have lived a life of doing whatever he pleases and never facing any consequences. One very high-profile example is his admitted molestation of women, recorded in the infamous “Access Hollywood” incident, which led to nothing, not even denying him the highest office in the land.
He has been accustomed to nothing but deference from those around him, but saw little of that during his time in the courthouse.
He was not in charge on Tuesday. New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan was, and he conducted his courtroom as a courtroom, not a platform for performance.
This will not be a quick process. Even in run-of-the-mill cases, it takes a while for the process to work. In this case, with a defendant who has the means to challenge everything, it’s going to take that much longer.
Evidence of that process is that the next hearing in the case is not scheduled until December. Trump might not even have to attend.
The case might even get moved to a back burner of public attention as pending cases regarding Trump’s involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, handling of classified documents and alleged election tampering in Georgia hit the courts and the headlines.
While Merchan warned both sides to keep the rhetoric down in the case, it’s Trump we’re dealing with, here. As this is written, it was expected that he would make a speech from his Florida golf club, addressing the case. He was certainly active on social media in the days leading up to Tuesday’s arraignment, even posting from the car on the way to court:
“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”
Surreal for sure. We have never seen its like. It’s sad that we’re seeing it now.
But it’s a lesson. No one is above the law. A former president can be charged with crimes. He also has the right to defend himself against those charges.
Just like any other citizen.
