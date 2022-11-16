There will always be people willing to take advantage of a situation to enrich themselves, and we learned this week that our state government and, by extension, we taxpayers were victims of a huge theft.
An audit report released this week by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said antiquated technology and lax fraud prevention controls were factors that allowed the state’s unemployment insurance program to be defrauded out of an estimated $11 billion in benefits.
That’s right. $11 billion.
The audit, released Tuesday, concluded the state Department of Labor had failed to heed earlier warnings to update its technology for processing unemployment insurance claims, leaving it ill-prepared to deal with a surge of applications for jobless benefits after the COVID-19 pandemic reached New York in March 2020
From April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021, the state unemployment insurance fund issued $76 billion in benefit checks, with an estimated $11 billion of that sum lost to fraud. The insurance fund gets its money from taxes imposed on New York employers.
Certainly, legitimate unemployment benefits were crucial in keeping New Yorkers housed and fed during that time. But how does a state agency allow one of every seven dollars it disburses to be stolen? Old equipment seems like a thin excuse. “Lax oversight” simply means people didn’t do their jobs.
“The state Department of Labor’s antiquated UI system was ill-equipped to handle the challenges posed by the extraordinary demand caused by the pandemic for unemployment benefits and more lenient federal eligibility requirements,” DiNapoli, a former state lawmaker, said. “The agency resorted to stop-gap measures to paper over problems, and this proved to be costly to the state, businesses, and New Yorkers.”
DiNapoli’s reports are typically very straight-to-the-point. This one follows that pattern. But we have to say “costly” does not begin to cover it.
It’s extra irritating to learn that officials had plenty of warning they were not prepared for an event as large as the pandemic.
The inherent weaknesses in the state agency’s benefits program were identified by an audit issued seven years ago, but the agency never addressed those issues, the comptroller observed.
“The system lacked the resources necessary to adjust to new laws or handle workload surges — a dire forecast with disastrous consequences during the pandemic,” the audit found.
Justin Wilcox, executive director of Upstate United, reacted to the report by saying the “stunning incompetence” at the agency should prompt Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers to take swift action ensuring the state now covers the $159 million assessed in charges to New York businesses in September to rebuild the fund’s coffers.
“The New York State Department of Labor’s numerous failures show a total disregard for New Yorkers who needed help during the pandemic as well as employers who continue to bear the burden of the state’s unemployment insurance crisis,” Wilcox said.
“Stunning incompetence” seems about right.
The labor agency’s delay in dealing with the need to update technology used in processing claims proved very costly, according to DiNapoli’s report. That technology proved to be sorely needed during the first year of the pandemic, when businesses were forced to close or cut back public-facing activities. The number of unemployment claims exploded, with more than 3,000% more than the volume fielded by the state in the previous year.
It would be fair to cut the agency some slack. Not many of us could absorb that much added workload. But learning the leaders knew there was a technology problem and didn’t fix it mitigates our sympathy. We don’t know how much it would have cost to get the equipment and software to where they needed to be, but we’ll bet it was significantly less than $11 billion.
Our statehouse reporter, Joe Mahoney, tried to get answers from the Labor Department about what happened and got this anonymous response: “The COVID-19 pandemic placed an unprecedented amount of stress on unemployment insurance systems nationwide. Despite this challenge, our system acted as a critical lifeline for nearly five million New Yorkers. The New York State Department of Labor is already implementing changes to improve the system and address the audit’s findings.”
That’s not an answer. It’s deflection. We hope the governor takes notice. And anywhere that money can be recouped from bad actors, that needs to happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.