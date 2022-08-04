World Breastfeeding Week is recognized annually from August 1st to August 7th in over 120 countries. It began in 1992 to generate public awareness in support for breastfeeding.
As we near the end of World Breastfeeding Week, we would like to take the opportunity to applaud the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for their recent decision to revise their breastfeeding recommendations in order to promote extended breastfeeding and offer additional support to nursing mothers.
On June 27th, the AAP released a policy statement which states, “The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends exclusive breastfeeding for approximately six months after birth. Furthermore, the AAP supports continued breastfeeding, along with appropriate complementary foods introduced at about six months, as long as mutually desired by mother and child for two years or beyond.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF have long recommended breastfeeding for at least the first two years of a child’s life. Until this policy change, the AAP recommendations fell short advising mothers to nurse through the first year only.
While it is well known breastfeeding reduces many health risks for both the child and the mother, the act itself carries with it an unnecessary and damaging stigma in this country. Mothers who are able and choose to feed their babies in this way face barriers which hinder their ability to provide breastmilk to their children including: a lack of knowledge; over-sexualization of the female body; misinformation distributed by formula companies; and an overall lack of societal, familial and employer support.
In June, the AAP did more than just fall in line with the WHO’s two year recommendation –they acknowledged these obstacles exist and call for significant change in healthcare practices and provider advocacy.
“The AAP is cognizant that for women to be successful in achieving the recommended breastfeeding goals, significant societal changes are required. Pediatricians can play an important role in leading and advocating for the societal changes that permit continued exclusive and direct breastfeeding, such as guaranteed paid maternity leave, flexible work schedules, including working from home, and on-site child care.”
Further, the AAP recognizes the role pediatricians play in helping to establish a successful mother-infant breastfeeding relationship. The use of non-medically indicated milk-substitute supplementation is routinely pushed by pediatricians, hospitals and formula companies in this country regardless of the parental decision to breastfeed. The AAP calls for Pediatricians to educate themselves about the health benefits and urge them to implement policies in their office that include: encouraging breastfeeding in public waiting areas while also providing a private space if requested; provide non-commercial educational resources for parents; and end the practice of distributing free formula to nursing mothers. Most importantly, Pediatric offices are asked to provide adequate information to families that would allow them to make an informed decision regarding how they will feed their child and that decision should be fully-supported by the Pediatric office.
Our readers who reside in the state of New York are fortunate enough to have the support of their state legislatures who have passed laws aimed at protecting the right of mothers who breastfeed and reducing the stress society inflicts on them.
New York State was the first in the nation to pass a law protecting a woman’s right to breastfeed her child in any location, public or private, where the mother is authorized to be. New York State also requires all employers to make a reasonable effort to offer the lactating mothers in their employ, a clean and private location to express breastmilk for up to three year after the birth of their child.
The United States as a whole still has a long way to go. However, we believe this AAP policy change is a long overdue step in the right direction.
